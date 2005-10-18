MailFoundry Announces Two New High Availability Anti-Spam Appliances for Enterprise Customers and Service Providers

Green Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2005 -- MailFoundry, the world's leading provider of Human Intelligence based anti-spam solutions, today announced two new high availability MailFoundry anti-spam appliances - the MailFoundry 6100 and 8100. Priced at $6,999 and $12,999 respectively, with no user, domain or feature limits or restrictions, the MailFoundry 6100 and 8100 appliances are the new standard in high availability email filtering appliances.



“We are very excited about adding the MailFoundry 6100 and 8100 to our product offering.” said David C. Troup, CEO and Founder of MailFoundry. “Enterprise customers and service providers alike will enjoy the ability to process higher volumes of email along with the peace of mind provided by the level of redundancy built into these new appliances, all at a price which will fit easily into their IT budget. Because of our simple flat-rate subscription model, service providers can grow their business without worrying about per-user subscription costs.”



All MailFoundry anti-spam appliances are powered by Solinus' MessageIQ email scanning engine, a human intelligence driven technology which blocks up to 99% of spam and 100% of known viruses with a near zero false-positive rate.



Solinus has a team of human editors who review spam attacks in real-time and create Spam Profiles designed to block specific spam without creating false positives. These updates are automatically distributed to MailFoundry appliances worldwide every five minutes.



Pricing and Availability



MailFoundry has begun taking orders for both the MailFoundry 6100 and 8100 with initial customer delivery slated for first quarter of 2006. The MailFoundry 6100 and 8100 can be ordered online at www.mailfoundry.com, by calling 888-302-6245 or through our worldwide network of authorized distributors and resellers.



About MailFoundry

MailFoundry, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the world’s leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions.

MailFoundry's anti-spam solutions include the MailFoundry family of affordable anti-spam appliances and MailFoundry Hosted, an online anti-spam service for small businesses.



MailFoundry can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), or on the Web at www.Mailfoundry.com.



* Pricing listed is for North America. International pricing may vary.



MailFoundry and MessageIQ are trademarks of Solinus, Inc.

