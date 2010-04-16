Unity Bank Announces Appointment of Lynda Lesko to Assistant Vice President

Clinton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2010 -- Unity Bank, headquartered in Clinton, N.J., is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynda Lesko to the position of Assistant Vice President/Relationship Manager for the Linden branch and Market Leader for the Linden, Union and Springfield branches. Lesko's responsibilities include Linden branch management and providing sales guidance, direction and personal development assistance to employees in the Linden, Union and Springfield branches.



In her most recent position, Lesko served as Assistant Vice President/Business Banker Relationship Manager for PNC Bank where she was responsible for increasing business banking sales using effective sales strategies. Through the development of effective service guidelines, Lesko was able to increase customer service ratings and retention. She also implemented successful marketing strategies and plans for the new branch in which she served as Relationship Manager. Prior to that, Lesko held several positions in Washington Mutual and First Union Bank.



Lesko commented, “I am very excited to be able to share in Unity Bank’s vision. I have many years of prior banking experience in larger institutions, so I am looking forward to helping to make a difference in a smaller community bank. With Unity, there is a major emphasis on relationship building and being part of the community in which you work. I look forward to engaging with my individual and small business customers and mentoring my wonderful co-workers in Linden, Union and Springfield.”



A graduate of Universidad Ponteficia Javeriana in Bogota, Colombia, Lesko earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Finance. She served on the Arbitration Committee of NJ, which is responsible for mediating and resolving disputes regarding attorney fees charged to clients. In addition, Lesko has been active with Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention (DASI), a not-for-profit organization that helps abused women find safe shelter and learn critical life skills, such as financial management. She is also a member of the Kiwanis in Sussex County.



Unity Bank President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Hughes, commented, “We are pleased to welcome Lynda and her extraordinary relationship management, marketing, and employee coaching and mentoring skills, which will be an asset to both her customers and her colleagues in her new role.”



Unity Bank has branches in Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union and Warren counties in New Jersey, and Northampton County in Pennsylvania. The bank began as First Community Bank in 1991 with two branches and thirty employees. It now has over one hundred and sixty employees.



For more information about Unity Bank, call Rosemary Fellner at 800.618.BANK(2265), or visit http://www.unitybank.com

