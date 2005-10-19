Arrowsight Names Silliker As A Partner

For Verification Of Its Remote Video Auditing Service



Westhampton, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2005 --– Arrowsight, Inc., the leading developer of remote viewing services and software, has named Silliker, Inc. a recognized partner for its Remote Video Auditing (RVA) service.



Silliker and Arrowsight will develop detailed video audits for new customer implementations and collaborate with Grandin Livestock Handling Systems, Inc. and other Arrowsight partners to verify the application of critical QA policies, procedures and best practices at food processing operations.



Adam Aronson, Arrowsight CEO, said, “We are pleased to welcome Silliker, a global leader in food safety and quality solutions, as a Remote Video Auditing partner. Their experience and knowledge will help our customers achieve even higher food safety standards throughout their operations.”



Dr. Russ Flowers, President and CEO of Silliker, Inc., added, “RVA can help food and meat processors improve food safety and strengthen food defense. We look forward to working with Arrowsight and Dr. Temple Grandin, in particular, on meeting customer needs for improved animal welfare audits in slaughterhouse facilities.”



Arrowsight’s Remote Video Auditing service utilizes video hardware to monitor and audit operational performance at critical control points in the food processing chain, allowing processors to realize increased higher food safety standards and food defense through new levels of compliance and oversight.



Under the program, managers receive weekly e-mail "score cards" summarizing an individual location's performance. These reports contain hyper-links to video clips and still images, providing visual documentation of the events uncovered by the auditing service. Managers can also view their facilities online from any location via the Web.



RVA incorporates HACCP, sanitation, food safety, and food defense criteria through the integration of a plant’s security and food monitoring systems.



For more information visit: www.arrowsight.com.



About Arrowsight

Arrowsight, a Web-based Application Services Provider, is the leading developer of remote viewing services and software. Arrowsight has helped improve practices, compliance and employee morale in safety-sensitive industries, such as food processing, food services and manufacturing. Arrowsight technology is also being used at Plumrose USA and leading food processing plants and distribution centers.



About Silliker, Inc.

With 28 labs in 10 countries, Silliker, Inc. provides consulting, testing, auditing, research and training services that help assure food safety and nutrition worldwide. Silliker is recognized for its expertise in providing recommendations that help identify operational problems, anticipate areas of concern, and institute practical controls associated with food safety and quality risks.

