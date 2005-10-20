TBARS Toolbars™ raises the stakes in Online Gaming

Lebanon, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2005 -- Openbar LLC, the creators of the TBARS Toolbar product suite, today announced its plans to offer its products to the online gaming industry as a simple and cost-effective method to increase revenue and to boost customer loyalty.



Pat Fedderman, Openbar LLC’s Director of Business Development said, “Adding a TBARS Toolbar to your online gaming site is an excellent way to communicate with your customers and to increase the frequency and the duration of their visits. With TBARS Toolbars, you gain a dedicated space on your customer’s screen that you can use to push messages about exciting events, potential payouts, and personalized incentives. Your customer is always connected to your site and always a single click away from the action.”



“In addition,” he continues, “with TBARS Toolbars, you can leverage your existing, branded site content to provide a rich, interactive, and dynamic user experience to your customers. We believe that this is something that no other toolbar product can offer.”



The TBARS Toolbar product suite includes Toolbars, Explorer Bars, and Desk Bars for Microsoft Windows™ and Internet Explorer™. It is compatible with all content generation and web server platforms. Integration does not require additional hardware or additional programming skills.



Fully functional demonstration versions of the TBARS Toolbar product suite, documentation, and additional information are available at http://www.tbars.com.



Openbar LLC was founded in 2004. Its TBARS Toolbar product suite is designed specifically for browser based products including web sites, corporate intranets, and web based applications. For more information about Openbar LLC or the TBARS Toolbars product suite, please contact Pat Fedderman, Director of Business Development.





