DataSplice Presents New Seminar: Mobile Data Integration 3.0

Participants will learn to design and implement a fully customizable mobile option into their MAXIMO System. Participants will learn strategies and tactics to successfully implement a mobile solution into their field service and maintenance solutions.



The course covers creating requirements documents and project plans and how to design and configure a system to handle specific business processes and rules. Participants are encouraged to have a working knowledge Oracle or Microsoft SQL, how stored procedures operate, and an understanding of CMMS.



The December 6-9, 2005 class gives students data on the MAXIMO Add-On package by DataSplice, how to work in both on and offline modes, advanced admin training, and information on the underlying architecture and technology.

Interested parties may call 970-484-0841x1306 for information on this, and all training opportunities. Visit datasplice.com for more education opportunities in the Learning Center



