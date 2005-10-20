ADS Tech’s New Instant HDTV PCI Card Delivers Free, Over-the-Air HDTV to PCs

Enables Viewing, Pausing and Archiving of HDTV, Standard TV and Cable Broadcasts



Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2005 -- ADS Tech www.adstech.com, announced today Instant HDTV™, an add-in PCI card that turns a standard Windows® XP computer into a full-featured HDTV theatre, complete with a powerful personal video recorder (PVR). With ADS Tech’s new TV tuner/video capture device, consumers can enjoy all of the brilliance of crystal-clear, over-the-air HDTV broadcasts on their PC monitor without having to buy a new HDTV or pay subscription fees.



Instant HDTV PCI is part of ADS Tech’s industry leading TV tuner product line; and like its Instant TV Deluxe™ PCI card, which was recently certified by Microsoft®, was designed for media center products.



In addition to delivering high-quality HDTV, ADS Tech’s new Instant HDTV PCI Card is equipped with an analog cable TV Tuner as well, allowing the viewer to switch between HD, standard TV broadcasts and cable TV signals on their PC. Consumers can also archive TV shows to a CD or DVD for playback on their home DVD Player. Instant HDTV can even support video capture, viewing and recording from external video sources such as camcorders and VCRs.



ADS Tech bundles the Instant HDTV PCI card with SnapStream’s Beyond TV™ Express which enables dynamic TV viewing, complete with overlays that can be used to provide information about the show as it is being viewed. The entertainment experience is further enhanced with powerful digital TV capabilities that allow users to pause, fast forward and rewind live TV as well as recorded programs.



With the electronic program guide (EPG) embedded in the Beyond TV application, users have the power to search future broadcasts by title or keyword and can program recordings. An entire season of a favorite TV show can be programmed to record with a single click of the mouse or remote control. Recordings can even be scheduled while away from home using a WAP-enabled cell phone or PDA connected to the Internet.



ADS Tech’s Instant HDTV PCI Card also comes with NeroVision Express, a full-featured DVD authoring solution that automates the process of compressing the high-quality HD content from your hard drive to DVD. In addition, NeroVision Express supports True 16:9 Widescreen, Dolby® Digital Audio, as well as dual-layer authoring.



Designed for Microsoft Windows XP SP2 (Home or Professional) and Windows XP Media Center Edition 2005, the Instant HDTV PCI card is available through ADS Tech’s network of online and through retail channels worldwide with an estimated street price of US$129. The card comes with a remote control, an IR sensor, audio/video cables and a CD containing drivers, SnapStream BeyondTV Express and NeroVision Express. A comprehensive user’s manual is also included.



ADS Technologies is a world leader in Universal Serial Bus and IEEE-1394/FireWire solutions. Since 1992, the company has introduced high-quality multimedia, networking and presentation products at consumer-friendly prices. The company’s award-winning USB product line includes eleven complimentary peripherals and its USB Port for Desktops is the world’s best-selling USB PCI host card. PYRO 1394DV, the first consumer-priced digital video editing solution on the PC market, has been widely adopted by owners of digital video camcorders for its ease-of-use for first time DV editors, its functionality and its low cost.



ADS Technologies’ products are distributed by Ingram Micro in the United States, Canada and Europe. ADS Technologies’ products are available in nearly 3,000 consumer electronic and computer retail stores and through OEM private label customers around the world who market ADS Technologies products under their own brand name. ADS Germany, Central Europe can be reached at Phone: +49 (0) 8106 356 311, Fax: +49 (0) 8106 308 663. ADS France, Southern Europe can be reached at Tel: 04 43 90 19 20, Fax: 01 46 58 67 06. For more information, visit http://www.adstech.com or call 800.888.5244.



