Ulead Introduces New Version of PhotoImpact Image Editing Software

PhotoImpact 11 answers the needs of professional photographers while providing new interface modes that make it simple for beginners



Taipei, Taiwan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2005 -- Ulead® Systems, Inc., a 16-year industry leader in video, image and DVD software, today announced the release of Ulead PhotoImpact® 11, Ulead’s flagship PC image-editing software with easy-to-use tools for a wide range of personal and professional image and photo-editing needs. The latest version introduces an all-new interface system providing distinct modes for beginners and advanced users along with 16-bit editing/RAW support and next-generation tools for high-end digital photography and creative design.



"People getting started with digital photography don’t want a complex solution. At the same time, experienced users look for flexibility and control," said Eldon C.M. Liu, president of Ulead. "With PhotoImpact 11’s new ‘My Workspace’ modes and customizable interface, users of all levels will find the perfect set of tools for their needs and experience. We hope people will find PhotoImpact 11’s Basic Photo Mode akin to a welcome mat at the doorstep of digital photography."



"PhotoImpact lets me be creative," said MaryLou White, PhotoImpact Resource Center (PIRC) founder and long-time user. "I love experimenting and finding new ways to express my artistic side. There’s simply nothing else like it."



Flexible Interface System

The "My Workspace" interface system offers a set of five pre-defined modes, along with the ability to customize and save personal workspace layouts. Basic Photo Mode is the simplest of the ready-to-use modes; providing large, easy-to-identify icons with direct access to the most commonly used tools for acquiring, browsing, enhancing and sharing images. Specially-configured menus, toolbars and fewer option panels simplify the user interface for new and casual users. They can choose between Basic Photo Mode, Standard Photo Mode, Graphics Mode, Web Mode and Advanced Mode.



My Workspace customization options allow users to configure the interface to their individual needs. Menus and toolbars can be re-organized with drag-and-drop ease. All panels may by docked or float freely for comfortable use across dual monitors. Shortcut keys and Menu and Command names are also fully customizable.



Unique High-end Digital Photography Tools

PhotoImpact 11 offers photography enthusiasts features that make the camera just the beginning for high-end digital photography. New RAW/DNG support allows users to capture full camera-image quality. Ulead® Photo Explorer 8.6, included with PhotoImpact 11, provides intuitive browsing and batch conversion of RAW files. Enhanced 16-bit editing allows for a range of automatic and manual processing tools to adjust color and correct images in high-quality 48-bit color depth.



Powerful new SmartCurves dramatically simplifies photo-tone enhancement with automatic correction of camera response curve anomalies. Based on Ulead’s advanced HDR imaging technology, SmartCurves gives users high-quality tonal correction tailored for their camera.



For perfect photo compositions, revolutionary new SmartRemove Scene Compositor lets users selectively paint out moving elements from multiple shots of the same scene to compose an image with just the elements they want. In addition to removing unwanted elements, SmartRemove also makes it possible to create dramatic original photos by combining shots with people or objects appearing in different poses or locations.



PhotoImpact 11’s new high-end photography tools include White Balance adjustment and Chromatic Aberration correction. The High Dynamic Range (HDR) and Color Cast tools have also been improved.



Enhanced Creative Options

New to PhotoImpact 11 are non-destructive Layer Masks, editable alpha-channel masks for objects. Layer Masks allow users to blend images and objects in creative compositions with even greater flexibility.



With more and more users creating video projects and authoring DVDs for personal, business or education applications, PhotoImpact now incorporates features specifically designed for video productions. The Web Component Designer, first introduced in PhotoImpact 5, now includes a range of customizable lower-third graphics that make creating compelling overlay graphics simple and fast. A new “Save for Video” option simplifies the process of saving graphics for video projects.



The EasyPalette™ library of ready-to-use content now includes a range of DVD menu templates that can be customized and saved for use in Ulead® DVD MovieFactory® or Ulead® DVD Workshop®. Both products allow users to import menus using PhotoImpact’s native UFO file format. Ulead’s high-end video-editing suite, MediaStudio® Pro 8, supports UFO files directly on the timeline.



PhotoImpact 11 also includes a "Save for Mobile" option to enable users to easily create graphics for display on mobile phones, PDAs, the Sony® PSP and other mobile devices. Save for Mobile incorporates a range of intelligent templates to automatically format images to the correct size, color depth, file format and file size for a chosen device.



Pricing and Availability Box and electronic download versions of PhotoImpact 11 will be available in October for $89.99 through Ulead Web sites. Upgrades for registered PhotoImpact users will be available for $49.99.



About Ulead Systems

Ulead Systems, Inc. (TSE:2487) is a leading developer of innovative video, imaging and DVD authoring software for desktop, server, mobile and Internet platforms. As more people use digital technologies at home, school and the workplace, Ulead software empowers users of all levels with the tools to easily and affordably personalize, manage and share digital content. Ulead is a member of the DVD Forum, participates in DVD Forum Working Groups and is a general member of the HD DVD promotion group. Ulead is also a Contributor member of the Blu-ray Disc Association and serves on the BDA TEG. For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit Ulead's Web site at www.ulead.com.



