New Improved Training Tracker Version 2.0 Now Available

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2010 -- Given the current global financial turmoil, many businesses are looking to save money on their system and software purchases. This week, Business Performance P/L made the job of purchasing an economical training database easier with the release of Version 2.0 of their popular Training Tracker software.



This software will benefit anyone who needs to track training economically and efficiently. It is well suited to small business owners, training database administrators, training coordinators, project managers and anyone else with a need to track and report training activity and expenditures. Business Performance P/L is able to offer Training Tracker at the low end of the cost scale because the software is built upon Microsoft Excel.



The company’s Managing Director, Leslie Allan, explained, “Instead of building our software from the ground up using a proprietary system, we designed Training Tracker as an integral part of the Microsoft Office suite. Almost everyone in business already uses and is familiar with Microsoft Excel. So we can get our customers flying with Training Tracker very quickly, and they save money by not having to pay for a new platform.”



Training Tracker is set up to produce at the click of a button many reports and charts. These include reports displaying participant activity, expenditure by department or training provider, training hours by department, trainer, training provider and more. It will also track and report training outcomes, results and purchase status. If a report is not exactly as required, the customer can tailor any report or chart to their liking or even create new reports and charts.



Training Tracker Version 2.0 sports many new features and enhancements. For example, it now includes a data migration wizard. The wizard takes all the hassle out of importing company data into Training Tracker and exporting it into another workbook. In addition, customers upgrading from a previous version of Training Tracker can now transfer their data into the new version easily and very quickly.



Allan went on to describe another of the many improvements. “Our new click ‘n’ go reports and charts make reporting so much easier. Our customers can now simply select from one of the many predefined reports and charts and click a button. Their report or chart is then ready for presentation to the management team, clients or learners. Any report or chart can also be easily copied to another software application or document. The database administrator can, for example, copy the Training Tracker expenditure report table and chart with one click and paste them into their Microsoft Word monthly management report.”



Other significant enhancements include a new style interface, improved navigation, more stable reports, new reports and charts, improved data protection and error handling and step by step instructions on customizing compliance training reminders and warning flags.



Training Tracker is supplied complete with a comprehensive User Guide, Quick Start Guide and import template for importing data from other databases. Business Performance P/L has also made available a try before you buy version of Training Tracker. The sample version is populated with data from a fictitious company and is fully functional. Training Tracker and the free trial version are available for download from the Business Performance P/L website at www.businessperform.com/training-tracker



ABOUT BUSINESS PERFORMANCE PTY LTD:

Established in 2003, Business Performance Pty Ltd provides business and management consulting services globally in a range of business areas. From its website, the company also proudly supplies a wide selection of business and management software products designed to make managing organizations easier and more effective. Products featured include tools, templates and guides in the areas of training and employee development, project management, organizational change and career planning. All products can be purchased and downloaded easily from anywhere in the world from the Business Performance Pty Ltd website at http://www.businessperform.com

