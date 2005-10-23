Manufacturers Impacted by Hurricane Katrina Find PR Help with TR Cutler, Inc.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2005 -- Manufacturers impacted by Hurricane Katrina will receive direct use and access to the Manufacturing Media Katrina Campaign at cost. It is through this aggressive media marketing effort that we will help to rebuild the Gulf Coasts' Manufacturing community. This positive approach allows Katrina manufacturers a unique PR campaign that provides a three (3) month public relations campaign with no less than 45 press releases written and distributed by TR Cutler, Inc. Our sincere commitment is to help rebuild lives and manufacturing businesses in the region.



Both current and prospective customers need to know the business is still running. The ultimate goal is to drive sales for through heightened media exposure via the very best public relations program available in the country.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, "As the nation's largest manufacturing public relations firm, we have a responsibility to the manufacturers impacted by Hurricane Katrina."



Dean Schmidt, the firms Vice-President of Operations, noted, "The manufacturing community has supported TR Cutler, Inc. and it's our turn to support these brave Gulf Coast manufacturers."



Next Step for Manufacturers Impacted by Hurricane Katrina:

This initial direct response is only the beginning. TR Cutler, Inc. will work to plan for a long-term manufacturing recovery throughout the Gulf Coast states impacted by Katrina.



Contact TR Cutler, Inc. directly at 888-902-0300 or trcutler@trcutlerinc.com and tell us that you are a Katrina manufacturer interested in the unique opportunity participate in this PR program.

