Safeguard Your Valuables In Case a Disaster Strikes

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2005 -- Don’t think it can’t happen to you! Your home or business is struck by a disaster. Maybe it’s in the form of a nasty hurricane, flash flood, horrific earthquake, dangerous tornado, a raging fire, or even a devastating burglary. Not only could your furnishings, valuables, and personal items be lost, damaged, or destroyed, so can your most important photos and documents of your property. Even your computer where you stored some of this information could be stolen or ruined. Replacing your missing items can become an added nightmare when your insurance company asks for proof of ownership to fulfill your claim and you don’t have it. What are you going to do now? MyDocuprint.com™ offers the innovative, practical service of storing photographs and documentation that are important for insurance and personal purposes in a secure online location.



“Often, even after the big tragedy has hit in the form of a natural disaster, people suffer a number of little tragedies because they just aren’t able to claim insurance compensation,” says Bill Sauer of MyDocuprint.com™. “Photographs and documentation are often destroyed by hurricanes, and the victims have nothing to support their claims."



MyDocuprint.com™ eliminates these unnecessary hurdles by keeping pictures and documentation in an online security vault at: www.MyDocuprint.com. A subscriber can access MyDocuprint.com™ at any time to upload or modify storage selections, through an easy-to-use interface.



MyDocuprint.com™ offers three levels of membership. With the Silver level, at $19.95 per year, a subscriber can upload and modify up to 100 pictures and documents, with declarations and detailed descriptions attached to every picture. The Gold Membership, at $34.95 per year, offers 250 picture upload and modification, and the Platinum Membership provides all the features of the Silver and Gold Membership, but allows you to upload and modify up to 500 pictures and documentation of high quality. All memberships come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.



“That your valuables could be gone at any time, almost literally overnight, is often difficult to contemplate, but it happens all the time,” says Sauer. “Florida’s hurricanes in 2004 were the best proof of that. The key to surviving such a disaster is to be prepared ahead of time, and MyDocuprint.com™ offers exactly that to our subscribers.”



About MyDocuprint.com™:



Established in the wake of the Florida hurricanes in 2004, MyDocuprint.com™ was born out of the need to keep documentation and pictures safe for insurance and personal purposes. Using a secure online storage system, MyDocuprint.com™ keeps home and business inventories, photographs and other vital documents safe in what is essentially an online vault.



For more information, please visit: www.mydocuprint.com.

