Orange County Choral Society to Perform Brahms’ German Requiem

Huntington Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2010 -- The Orange County Choral Society (OCCS), under the direction of Christopher Gravis, will present the full orchestral version of Johannes Brahms’ Ein deutches Requiem, Saturday, May 15, 8 p.m. at Red Hill Lutheran Church of Tustin, 13200 Red Hill Avenue, Tustin. Also called “The German Requiem” this Brahms masterwork is not your typical requiem as it is intended for the living, not the dead. Written to provide comfort and consolation to the living, it emphasizes the transience of life, the need for comfort, the hope of a final resolution, and a reward for effort.



OCCS guest soloists include Lori Stinson and Steve Pence. Ms Stinson has performed featured roles with the San Diego Opera, Opera San Luis Obispo, Opera Pacific, Long Beach Opera, and New York City Opera. Mr. Pence has appeared as guest soloist at Disney Concert Hall with the Los Angeles Master Chorale and has also performed with the Cypress Masterworks Chorale and Orange County Catholic Chorale.



The Brahms’ Requiem is a featured performance of Orange County’s 25th Anniversary of Imagination Celebration (April 17 - May 23) – a selection of creative theatre, dance, music, film, literary and visual arts experiences through collaborating Orange County professional arts organizations, cities, schools, libraries, universities and community venues.



The OCCS is a nonprofit 501( c ) 3 performing arts organization, dedicated to promoting the appreciation of choral music in Orange County through accessible and affordable performances of masterworks concerts. Tickets are available for $15 at the door (students are free). For more information, visit http://OCChoralSociety.org.

