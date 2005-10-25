Interjuncture Launches Antispam Service for Hosts

Aurora, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2005 -- Interjuncture Corp., an Aurora, Illinois-based solution provider, has launched its easy@ managed antispam service for hosting providers. The easy@ service allows hosting providers to focus on their core business instead of fighting spam.



Many hosting providers today use "on box" software solutions such as Spamassassin that eat processor time and require frequent updates. The easy@ managed antispam system acts as a gateway to the hosting provider's mail servers. There are no software installations or updates necessary and the service is completely "hands off" and includes around the clock updates to both antispam and antivirus protection.



Using the easy@ managed antispam service, hosting providers will enjoy the elimination of up to 99% of spam without it ever touching their mail servers. The hosting provider's customers will be pleased too: client side spam blocking will be virtually eliminated, allowing users to access their mail more efficiently and without the need for challenge and response systems.



The easy@ managed antispam service is available now for $19.95 per month per mail server for up to 500,000 messages. There are no per domain or per user fees -- all easy@ accounts are for unlimited domains and users on each mail server.



For more information, see http://www.easyat.com/ or call 1-866-464-3687 (+1 630 566-5165 outside the USA).



About Interjuncture Corp.



Interjuncture Corp. is an Aurora, Illinois-based solution provider and conference producer for the Internet technology industry. Interjuncture produces the

HostingCon conference and tradeshow (www.hostingcon.com) and provides the easy@ managed antispam service (www.easyat.com).