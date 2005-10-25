MetalUnderground.com Sponsors Extreme Black Metal Festival In Norway

Frederick, MD -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2005 -- Metalunderground.com announces that it is an official sponsor of Norway’s Hammerslag Festival. The festival, which is to take place on December 16 and 17, 2005, is a two-day showcase of extreme black, death and grind metal bands. Sponsorship of the Hammerslag festival fits with Metalunderground.com’s mission of promoting underground heavy metal.



The two-day extreme metal festival, in its second year, takes place in Norway’s oldest city, Tønsberg (est. 871). Friday night’s show will be held at Rivals Rockpub and Saturday’s will in an old church built in 1857. The festival boasts more than nine confirmed bands including Tsjuder, Myrkskog, Svartahrid, Grand Alchemist, Framferd, Draugstafur, Mindgrinder, and She Said Destroy with more in negotiations.



“The Hammerslag Festival is the ideal metal festival for Metalunderground.com to announce its first sponsorship deal with,” said Metalunderground.com owner Doug Gibson. “With our large American readership, there is not a more fitting genre of metal to bring to their attention than Norwegian black metal. Every reader that discovers a new metal band that they like through Metalunderground.com reinforces why I started this website in the first place.”



“Promotion of this event to an American audience benefits Hammerslag Festival, the Norwegian Extreme Metal Scene, and metalheads alike,” said the festival’s organizer, Bjørn Almar Rolstad Johansen. “The bands as well as the experience of a black metal festival at the old church are quite special as well, considering the theme of the fest.”



Tickets for the Hammerslag Festival can be purchased through Ticketmaster at http://www.ticketmaster.no/html/browse.htmI?l=EN&TOUR=HAMMER



About Metalunderground.com:

Metalunderground.com is a privately owned metal web site out of Frederick, Maryland that has been serving metal news for nearly five years. Its dedicated staff of metalheads updates the site daily with metal news and band news as well as show reports, interviews, reviews and everything else that has made Metalunderground.com a great place to discover new metal and one of the top metal sites on the ‘Net. For more information on Metalunderground.com, visit http://www.metalunderground.com/ or contact owner Doug Gibson at pr@metalunderground.com or 301-512-4495.



About Hammerslag Festival:

Hammerslag Festival is Norway’s premiere black metal festival. The second annual festival spans two days, taking place on December 16 and 17 in Tønsberg, Norway featuring eight bands, primarily of Norwegian black metal. For more information, visit http://www.hammerslagfestival.net or contact Bjørn Almar Rolstad Johansen at dark.barj@c2i.net or +47 936 93 329.