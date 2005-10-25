Selections have been announced for the Fifth Annual HIGH AND DRY exhibition at Texas Tech University’s International Cultural Center, Lubbock, Texas.

Lewisville, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2005 -- Pamela Harper’s image “Sunrise over Desert” (Ramon Crater, Israel) was selected to be in the Fifth Annual HIGH AND DRY exhibition at Texas Tech University’s International Cultural Center, Lubbock, Texas.



The exhibit will run from 11/16/2005 through 1/20/2006. There will be a reception on Friday, 12/2/2005 for the exhibitors and their guests.



The exhibition was open to all amateur and professional photographers. Joel Salcido was the juror. He is currently based in Austin. Salcido produces work for galleries and publications such as USA Today, Texas Monthly, and Texas Highways. His work can be found in the Witliff Gallery at Texas State University, the El Paso Museum of Art, the Harry Ransom Humanities Center at the University of Texas in Austin, and in numerous galleries and private collections both nationally and internationally.



Awards will be given to First Place $300; Second Place $150 and Third Place $50.



The International Center for Arid and Semiarid Lands Studies (ICASALS) was founded in 1966 at Texas Tech University to foster interdisciplinary research and education concerned with improving the quality of life in arid and semiarid regions of the world. At the present time, ICASALS activities are focused on water resources and water related topics. These are important issues not only to the area where Texas Tech is located, but also in the western Great Plains and many other regions in the U.S. and the world. The economic development of arid and semiarid lands is closely related to the availability of water resources. Drylands are a special type of sparsely populated areas that are generally dependent on government programs and subsidies. Therefore, it is critical that any proposed development program for these areas be designed by specialists with a broad understanding of arid and semiarid lands to minimize the chance of failure that would represent an additional burden to government resources. More than 50 percent of the State of Texas, approximately one-third of the United States, and one-third of the earth’s land surface are classified as arid or semiarid. Being situated in a semiarid region of the United States, adjacent to arid regions and an international border, Texas Tech University is ideally suited for arid and semiarid research activities. ICASALS provides the unique ties that bind nations and people in the arid and semiarid areas of the world. For more information on ICASALS, please visit their web site at http://www.iaff.ttu.edu/home/icasals/new_home.asp.



About Photography by Pandora

Photography by Pandora specializes in landscapes and ancient architectural photography. She was born in 1959, Cincinnati, Ohio USA. She now resides in Lewisville, Texas, USA. She received Honorable Mention for her photograph titled “Jerusalem” by the International Photography Association, 2005.



