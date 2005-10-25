DME Marketing Contiously Evolving

Who: DME Marketing



What: Event Planning and Public Relations Specialists



Where: 4234 N. Winfield Scott Plaza, Scottsdale, AZ 85251



Additional Info:



Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2005 -- Approaching its one year anniversary DME Marketing has expanded their services, by not only offering strategic marketing, and event planning, but has expanded their client base with Public Relations. “DME can help an organization determine what will work best and where,” said Dustin Erb, Owner/Account Manager.



By combining fresh ideas, with proven technique, DME has quickly earned the reputation as a well-respected event management firm, leading the market in event planning, public relations, target market identification, and market development. We make this possible by creating newsworthy means to communicate your company’s message, or event to the masses.



Reflecting the rapidly changing communications environment, DME Marketing helps organizations understand, evaluate and employ the emerging media tools to create a fresh dialogue with various target audiences. The service also teaches organizations on how these new media tools can complement their existing strategies.



We pride ourselves on customer satisfaction, and working with their budget. We analyze their target market, and discuss what visions they want to see with their company. With that we develop a plan to focus on the elements they want the public to know about their company that they might not know from just stopping in or driving by.



With DME Marketing, organizations can help businesses reach individuals with the right message at the right time in the right format,” explained Morgan Vanderwall, PR/Event Manager.

