Inter Financial Limited Introduce New Portfolio Products

In the past, Inter Financial has only offered personal finance products, mainly personal unsecured and secured loans. However, with diversification in mind due to an ever hardening financial market, they now offer general insurance products and also offer debt help and advice to people who have possibly over stretched their borrowing limits.



Initially Inter Financial will be offering home insurance, life insurance and car insurance through their brokerage, but they hope to make more products available later in the year.



The debt help facility will enable customers who have overstretched their borrowing to seek advice on how best to cope with the situation that they have got themselves in, and hopefully plan a path to recovery. Various options will be available depending on the level of debt help required, ranging from simple debt consolidation, through debt management plans to individual voluntary arrangements (IVA).



Inter Financial have also started offering guarantor loans recently. In partnership with a lender specialising in this type of lending, guarantor loans offer borrowers with low or poor credit scores the chance to borrow money by getting a guarantor to vouch for them. The applicant needs to be employed and have a bank account with a debit card. With a guarantor loan, there is no credit check carried out on the applicant, but one is carried out on the guarantor, and the guarantor needs to be a homeowner. However, the guarantor is not linked to the loan so the debt does not stand as a debt against their name, nor does it affect them in obtaining credit in the future.



Although limited to loans between £500 and £5,000, as well as allowing applicants with a bad credit history to borrow some money, successfully repaying this kind of loan can give the borrower the chance to repair their credit rating or improve their credit score, which will help when it comes to borrowing in the future.



