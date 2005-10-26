LoPresti Partners Generate Record Profits

LoPresti Aviation is pleased to report the addition of over 30 new partners since the introduction of the LoPresti Aviation Partner Program at AirVenture 2005. The program is designed to increase the direct sales of local FBO’s by enhancing their own customer relationships with support provided by LoPresti Engineering. “Our partners successfully use our products as an enticement to bring their customers back into the dealership” said Curt LoPresti, CEO of LoPresti Aviation. “Once there, they have the opportunity to up sell further enhancements, and it’s all about gaining that opportunity”.



Tom Heck of Elliott Aviation, LoPresti’s first “Platinum Partner” says, “the LoPresti Aviation Partner Program is a great way to deliver value to our customers and add incremental revenue to our bottom line. Elliott Aviation is excited to be a part of the LoPresti Partner Program.”



“We are convinced that the best way to grow our business is to partner with local FBOs who already have a trusted relationship with their customers” said Todd Lohenry, Business Development Manager for LoPresti Fleet Ops. “While we still have a long way to go, we are working to develop the best partner program in aviation. FBO’s who want to participate in our value proposition should contact me at todd@loprestifleetops.com.”



About LoPresti Aviation

LoPresti is the world's leading provider of aviation PERFORMANCE solutions. LoPresti designs and manufactures modifications to dramatically improve the safety and performance of all types of aircraft. For more than three decades, founder Roy LoPresti was the reigning prince of light aircraft design. Roy was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laying claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Aviation, located in Vero Beach, Florida. Innovation is the mantra. Curt LoPresti CEO of LoPresti Aviation continues the family tradition with more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights; LoPresti leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.



