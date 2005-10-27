9Rays.Net releases a new version of OLAP component for .NET Framework.

Alexandria, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2005 -- The 9Rays’ developers present a component which is a natural match for BI applications as it provides the ability to accurately process and analyze multiple data on the basis of complex models in shorter time and create dynamic reports in the real time operation mode thus offering .NET BI developers and IT specialists a valuable solution for creating smart decision support systems equally suitable for businesses of any size.



Written on fully managed code, OLAP ModelKit v.1.1 features the capability to analyze data across multiple dimensions by providing multidimensional view of aggregated or grouped data, the capability for creating and handling alternative relations, the ability to use any .NET data sources (including ADO.NET and IList) and present data by means of any third party chart components.



The recent version is distinguished by a number of new features such as:



Complementary aggregation functions - standard deviation, estimate of standard deviation, variance, estimate of variance, median, skewness and kurtosis.

Ability to create custom aggregates. Now developers are able to generate their own aggregation functions.

The appearance of OLAP ModelKit v.1.1 has been polished up. The DataCubeGrid component interactivity level has been enhanced. Now the DataCubeGrid component is more demonstrative, attractive and easy to use.

In addition to the existing pivot table display skins such as Office Painter and XP Painter OLAP ModelKit v.1.1 now includes Smooth Painter.

A set of minor improvements and fixes make work with OLAP ModelKit v.1.1 more productive and resource saving.



Availability and Pricing



OLAP ModelKit runs under Windows 98/Me/2000/XP/NT4.x/2003.

Two royalty free licensing options are available: Standard Edition and Source Code Edition.

The product is licensed per computer.

The cost starts at $ 300.



A fully functional evaluation version is available as a free download at: http://www.9rays.net/cgi-bin/components_downloads.cgi?act=50&cid=111

Company website: http://www.9rays.net

Additional information on the product and licensing can be requested at: market@9rays.net



Company information



Founded in 2001, 9Rays.Net has gained wide experience on the tools and components market, developing high-quality products for the following platforms: Microsoft .NET (Windows.Forms and ASP.Net), Borland Delphi, C++ Builder, and ActiveX. The company's primary product focus is on development of .Net tools and components compatible with Visual Studio .Net, C# Builder, Delphi.Net and other IDEs for .Net Framework.

