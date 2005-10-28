Neighborhood Media Corp. Breaks Records for Client Acquisition in October, Continues to Expand Business

Cary, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2005 -- Since January, Neighborhood Media Corp.’s turn-key advertising program has been skyrocketing to success among small businesses and professionals throughout the Southeast. Now, the upstart advertising company has broken well outside the boundaries of its Cary, North Carolina birthplace. The company will now be delivering their uniquely affordable and comprehensive bundled media package to small entrepreneurs in Virginia, Tennessee, Florida, and Alabama, as well as the ultra-competitive market of New Jersey. Early responses in all regions have been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, client acquisition has been so swift the company has been forced to expand to larger offices to accommodate the growth, both current and anticipated.



NMC’s one-of-a-kind media program, known as Neighborhood Exclusive, successfully sent the North Carolina advertising market reeling earlier this year. Next, sights are set on expanding the custom advertising program into Ohio and Georgia. The maverick advertising company is delivering a dynamic marketing package that offers those businesses shopping for abundant local exposure, coupled with market exclusivity, a smart advertising package most would never be able to afford alone.



Because the Neighborhood Exclusive program is limited to a handful of local businesses and professionals per quarter, the Neighborhood Media Corp. program effectively locks out a client’s competitors. Benefits of this exclusivity are that the target market becomes literally owned by Neighborhood Media Corp.’s clients.



Neighborhood Media Corp. was founded in early 2005 and remains headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. The company’s brainchild, the Neighborhood Exclusive program, was carefully designed to reflect results of nearly 20 years of advertising and marketing experience.



For more information on Neighborhood Media Corp. contact, Jon Breidbart, 1135 Kildaire Farm Road, Suite 200, Cary, NC 27511; 919-657-0228; info@neighborhoodexclusive.com; www.NeighborhoodExclusive.com.

