Betty Bacon (the rescued pig) and Her Animal Friends Face November 7 Deadline – Animal Rescue Group Vows to Move Rather Than Shut Down

Niles, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2005 -- Twisted Oaks Animal Rescue (Twisted Oaks) of Niles, faces a November 7 deadline to clear its property of the larger animals the group has rescued from abuse, neglect, and sometimes certain death. While rescued dogs, cats, and small animals remain for now, the group has only days left to remove Betty Bacon, (the 700 lb. pig), and her friends the horses, goats, sheep, llamas, turkeys, and one emu, or face the legal consequences.



The animal rescue’s owners were recently notified by Bertrand Township officials that they were out of compliance with local regulations and would have until November 7 to remove all livestock from their property. An October 17 newspaper article brought their situation to the attention of animal lovers near and far.



Dave Zelmer, owner of Buchanan Feed Mill said, “These folks have performed a valuable service to the community; if it weren’t for them, who knows how many animals would have been put down… we’ve done what we could to assist them in the past, but right now a strong public show of support would be a big help.”



Another business that’s responded to the shelter’s plight is The Working Person’s Store, of Lakeville, Indiana. The company’s president, Eric Deniger said, “We’re handing out fliers explaining the animal rescue’s work and encouraging people to get involved in whatever way they can.”



Both the Buchanan Feed Mill and the Working Person’s Store are accepting cash and in-kind donations for Twisted Oaks Animal Rescue at their stores. Twisted Oaks is also accepting direct tax deductible donations as a qualified 501 (C) 3 charity through their web site located at www.twistedoaksanimalrescue.com.



“We’re so thankful for the support we’ve had thus far”, said Nancy Barrows, co-owner of the shelter. Donations from individuals and local businesses have helped the group rescue about 500 animals. “We usually have to nurse them back to health and care for them until they can be placed in permanent homes. It’s difficult, but the community has always come through.”



Barrows continued, “While we always need donations to help us feed and care for the animals, right now we face an even bigger challenge in having to relocate our larger animals. But even that’s just a band-aid.” She went on to explain that if the township would not reconsider its position, the animal rescue would be forced to find a new permanent home.



Barrows concluded, “There’s always the chance that if enough people write to the township in support of what we do, it might make a difference. But whatever happens, we can’t close the animal rescue down; the need is just too great.”



About Twisted Oaks Animal Rescue



Twisted Oaks Animal Rescue is dedicated to the rescue, recovery and placement of animals in need, both large and small. The group has located loving, permanent homes for some 500 animals. Supported entirely by volunteers and donations, Twisted Oaks Animal Rescue is located in Niles, Michigan. Details on adoption and tax deductible donations are available at www.TwistedOaksAnimalRescue.com.



About Buchanan Feed Mill



A Buchanan, Michigan landmark since the 1940’s, Buchanan Feed Mill is a locally owned, full service grain elevator featuring custom blended, high quality feed for “anything that walks, flies, crawls or swims”, plus an extensive selection of bird feeders, bird seed, candles, gifts and landscaping materials.



About The Working Person’s Store



The Working Person’s Store offers the Midwest’s largest selection of high-quality Carhartt Clothing, Jackets, Work Boots and Safety Gear through its destination retail store, its industrial mobile sales division and its award winning web site located at www.WorkingPerson.com.

