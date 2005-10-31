Online Dating Site Cupids Blackbook Reports Stronger Than Usual Customer Loyalty and Explosive Word of Mouth Growth

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2005 -- In the fierce online dating industry, it appears that the sites with member loyalty win the day.



Many online dating sites today are fresh out of the box software programs that enterprising individuals merely purchase, and post online. Hence our current Internet gold rush: online dating.



With online dating sites surpassing the online adult industry in revenue for the third straight year it’s no wonder there are more than 1,000 new sites appearing in the already saturated Social Networking market.



Leif Croonquist, the owner of Cupids Blackbook started humbly and in full knowledge of the extraordinary competition.



“It was a very daunting at first, but I knew I could make my business model work.” Said Leif in a statement on Friday.



Cupids Blackbook has surpassed many of its peers in the online dating market. Many of which have been online far longer.



“Our members tell their friends about us because of the customer service they receive. The number one dissatisfaction users online cite for leaving an online dating site is poor customer service.” Said Leif. Apparently it’s a model that seems to have been over looked by nearly all his direct competitors.



Cupids Blackbook has been online since June 2004.

They offer one full month free, and extend the trial times for many service oriented reasons, including the inability to pay, more time needed to evaluate the site and others. Regular subscriptions are only $5.00 USD a month.

