Medical Spa Consultant & Laser Hair Removal Authority Provides Expert Medi-Spa Advice in Skin Inc. Magazine

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2005 -- Spa Consultant & Laser Hair Removal Authority Provides Expert Advice on medi-spas and medical spa franchises in Skin Inc. Magazine. "Laser Hair Removal can be the most profitable procedure in any medical spa.," says Kile Law, owner of Blue Water Spa, a plastic surgery medical spa in Raleigh, North Carolina. "The key", Law continues, "is the right laser." In the November 2005 issue of Skin Inc. Magazine, Law offers physicians and medical spa owners valuable tips on running a successful medical spa. The November 2005 Skin Inc article is the first of a 2 part series. Part 2 will appear in the December issue. Excerpts of the article can be viewed at www.skininc.com



Law stresses the importance of staying abreast of technology. "I have worked with aesthetic lasers for more than 10 years and I’ve seen how rapidly laser technology changes. For instance, I am looking into purchasing another laser for skin rejuvenation. The laser many believed to be best for skin tightening less than 2 years ago is absolutely not the laser I would choose today.



In 2006, Blue Water Spa will begin offering consulting services for medical spas throughout the U.S., Canada and Australia. Despite many requests, franchises of Blue Water Spa will not be available. The Laws' believe that spas require a personal touch that a franchise cannot offer. Law says she is always happy to answer an e-mail about technology. "My competition", she says, "is not the medical spa that opens down the street with the right equipment, it is the practice using ineffective technology and leaves people with the feeling that laser hair removal doesn't work."



About Kile Law:



President of Blue Water Spa, Kile has been appointed to the 2005 board of directors for the National Day Spa Association. She is the recipient of the 2005 Humanitarian of the Year Award from the Southern Spa Conference and is the winner of the 2004 ABBIES award for best editorial feature in an industry (spa) publication. She is often a featured speaker at medical spa conferences. Interviews with Kile appear in television and consumer publications.



About Blue Water Spa



Blue Water Spa is a plastic surgery medical spa and laser center owned by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Law and his wife Kile. Blue Water Spa and Dr. Law have been featured extensively in the media and have been recognized in “best of” polls in their metropolitan area since opening in 2003. Dr. Law moved his aesthetic surgery practice from Beverly Hills, CA to his hometown of Raleigh, NC to start a family. The Laws' have two young sons, both born in Raleigh. For information, go to www.bluewaterspa.com or www.michaellawmd.com or (919) 870-6066.





