Mobile CMMS Options Investigated in Largo, Florida

Fort Collins, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/2/2005 -- Creating a mobile field maintenance solution has been called a daunting processes. Mobile technology company, DataSplice, doesn’t believe that needs to be the case. The Colorado based leader in CMMS/field service mobile integration software will be presenting a free educational workshop and mobile field maintenance seminar in Largo, FL on Wednesday December 14th, 2005. This workshop is designed to help educate organizations interested in mobilizing their CMMS and provide information about the aspects of a successful mobile project.



The event is hosted by Pinellas County (Florida) Utilities, where DataSplice successfully integrated a MAXIMO and a mobile solution using the DataSplice Integration Suite. This free event is an excellent opportunity to see DataSplice in detail and learn more about the benefits of adding mobile to your CMMS.



This is the perfect event if groups in your organization are evaluating or implementing a mobile solution. The workshop provides information on how to move forward and plan and successfully execute their projects. The format will be an open forum, so attendees can ask specific questions regarding their areas of interest.



Agenda topics include: The Keys to a Successful Mobile Solution; Mobile Devices: Handhelds, RFID and Bar Codes; and Configuration to Process: How to configure mobile to match your processes and work flow.



The seminar will also provide a Q&A session to answer your mobile CMMS integration concerns and questions. For more information, please contact Jeff Gibson at 800.377.1974 ext 1734, email at real@datasplice.com or visit their website at http://www.datasplice.com

