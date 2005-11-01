Dextrus Prosoft & Sleepycat Software Join Hands for Consulting Partnership

SUNNYVALE CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/1/2005 -- Dextrus Prosoft today announced a global consulting partnership with Sleepycat Software, makers of the Berkeley DB family of open source developer databases. Under the terms of the agreement, Dextrus Prosoft and Sleepycat Software will collaborate to market and deliver consulting services, including expert implementation, consulting, architectural, and framework solution services using Berkeley DB products.



Dextrus Prosoft has demonstrated expertise in designing, building and deploying Berkeley DB-based solutions for several clients already. Dextrus Prosoft specializes in high availability and appliance-based solutions, and delivers a full range of technology services and product management expertise, including application design, development and performance tuning using Berkeley DB. Leveraging both open source and internally developed software, Dextrus Prosoft operates in the U.S. and Canada and has a development center in India as well.



"We're pleased that Dextrus Prosoft has joined our partner program," said Mike Olson, CEO of Sleepycat Software. "Their extensive knowledge and experience in building Berkeley DB based applications lowers our customers' development time, cost and risk. We are seeing strong customer interest in these services."



"Berkeley DB is often the right technology for fast, highly available, embedded data management," said Manoj Khanna, Chief Strategist at Dextrus Prosoft. "Our partnership with Sleepycat Software provides our clients with world class technical consulting combined with state of the art technology."



About Dextrus Prosoft

Dextrus Prosoft (http://www.dextrusprosoft.com) provides technology services and product and project management expertise. Leveraging both open source and internally developed software, Dextrus Prosoft is highly knowledgeable and experienced in Berkeley DB, specializing in high availability and appliance-based solutions. Dextrus Prosoft operates in the U.S. and Canada and has a development center in India as well.



About Sleepycat Software

Sleepycat Software (www.sleepycat.com) makes Berkeley DB, the most widely used open source developer database in the world with over 200 million deployments. Customers such as Amazon.com, AOL, Cisco Systems, EMC, Google, Hitachi, HP, Motorola, RSA Security, Sun Microsystems, TIBCO and VERITAS also rely on Berkeley DB for fast, scalable, reliable and cost-effective data management for their mission-critical applications. Profitable since it was founded in 1996, Sleepycat is a privately held company with offices in California, Massachusetts and the United Kingdom.