Hip Hop Music Producer Stoni Is the Newest Artist Spotlight for Presonus Audio Electronics

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/2/2005 -- PreSonus Audio, developer and manufacturer of music studio equipment and software, has selected a new face to market their music production interfaces, announcing Stoni as their newest artist spotlight. A new face in hip hop music production, Stoni knows the process of making great music and the importance of reliable production gear. In the spotlight, Stoni breaks down how PreSonus gear plugs into her studio set up.



“With our latest spotlight, we hope to tap into the world of hip hop music and bring a new force of energy into the production studios. Because Stoni understands music production and stands behind our products, the possibilities are endlesss “says Brad Zell, Marketing Manager.



About PreSonus

Founded in 1995, PreSonus Audio Electronics is known for delivering professional quality audio products at affordable prices to audio professionals, musicians, and hobbyists around the world. The PreSonus staff in the sales, engineering, and customer service departments all have years of experience in professional audio as musicians and sound engineers which brings passion for music-making to every facet of the company. PreSonus’ founder and President Jim Odom is credited with two RIAA Certified Gold Records, one Certified Platinum Record along with two Ampex Golden Reel Awards as a musician/producer/engineer.



About Stoni

Initially gaining her buzz after winning a beat battle competition in New York City, Stoni has become a new face in hip hop music production. Her introduction to the world of hip hop came after she was the first female hip hop music producer to be featured in Scratch Magazine, the bible for hip hop music producers. Expect to hear from Stoni as she continues to go hard in the studio, working on upcoming projects.



