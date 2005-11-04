Award Winning Podcasting Network Adds More Programming

Omaha, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/4/2005 -- The Enigma Radio Network is proud to announce the addition of a new show to their line-up. Father Nicholas Gruner, an internationally known author and one of the world’s leading experts on Fatima has joined the network with his new show, Weekends with Father Gruner. The show promises to be inspirational, informative and thought-provoking. Weekends with Father Gruner is approximately 45 minutes long and features Father Gruner’s insights on life, prophecy, the state of the Church and more.



The network has quickly grown; hitting their first milestone of 100,000 downloads per day in February and now reaching 400,000 downloads a day in November. They are currently sponsored by GotoMeeting.com, the premier provider of online meeting solutions.



The current line-up of programs includes Kathleen Keating’s award winning shows, The Daily Dig and The Enigma Files. The Daily Dig is a news program dedicated to delivering all of the top world news and pointed commentary in three to five minutes. The Enigma Files tracks disturbing trends throughout the world and features interviews with the people who are shaping our reality.



Keating recently won the People’s Choice Podcasting Award in the World News category for her work on both shows. The awards will be handed out during the Portable Media Expo, on November 11th at 5pm. For more information on the Portable Media Expo and the People’s Choice Podcasting Awards, please visit http://www.portablemediaexpo.com.



According to the organizers of the Portable Media Expo, The People’s Choice award “represents the people's selection of who they believe is the podcaster that exemplifies the spirit and innovation of this new era in audio programming.”



In the coming months, new programming will be continually added as well as other features on EnigmaPodcast.com. The Enigma Radio Network is committed to providing quality entertainment, free of charge, to everyone.



For more information, please visit www.EnigmaPodcast.com or contact The Enigma Radio Network at press@ernradio.com.

