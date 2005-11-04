TELEPHONYWORLD.com Exceeds 1 Million Hits for October Setting All Time High

Visitors to TelephonyWorld.com searching for telephony and telecom solutions hits all-time high



Howell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/4/2005 -- Setting an all time traffic high, TelephonyWorld.com an online buyer's guide and resource community for Telephony and Telecommunication solutions has logged over 1 million hits during the month of October. Over 168,000 visitors to the site during the month peruse the site to gain valuable information and to research products and solutions.



These numbers are nearly doubled from the same time last year indicating strong growth in the Telephony and Telecommunication space. Visitors to the site are typically decision makers within their companies who are looking to deploy the latest solutions that will give their companies competitive advantages in corporate communications, as well as deliver long term savings.



Site statistics can be viewed online at http://www.telephonyworld.com/marketng/demogs.htm



As of October 31, 2005, business professionals have turned to the site more than any month since the site officially launched in 1998. An average of 5,700 individuals each day in October have visited the site which provides daily industry news, community features and a comprehensive buyer's guide."We view this as a positive indicator that the sluggish telecom sector is on its way back to economic recovery," said Don Panek, Senior Editor of TelephonyWorld. "We know from an increased number of Requests For Proposals (RFPs) that are being placed through the site that companies are starting to put money back into the technology budget moving into the new year."



TelephonyWorld.com launched in December 1997. Since then, the site has become an increasingly popular source for business professionals worldwide seeking telephony and telecommunication solutions. The site offers advanced features such as allowing visitors to browse through hundreds of product and solution provider profiles by category. They can then submit their requirements for free to receive quotes back from vendors who deliver the solutions they are looking for. Visitors can also sign up for a free weekly e-Newsletter featuring timely industry news and product information.



As VoIP and Internet Telephony hits the mainstream, more companies are realizing huge benefits and money saving opportunities through leveraging new communication technologies. Advanced phone systems extend far beyond voicemail capabilities and can now be tied into CRM systems to deliver unified messaging for truly integrated communication solutions.



TelephonyWorld.com is a community site owned and operated by Creative Design Concepts, a small private company in New Jersey.



About Creative Design Concepts



Since 1998, Creative Design Concepts has been developing niche web communities dedicated to business and technology verticals. www.telephonyworld.com was the first launched in 1997 and caters to the telephony and telecom professional as well as I.T. Buyers.



The site is visited by over 5700 people daily and receives over 1 million hits per month. www.crmdirectory.com is their latest community dedicated to Customer Relationship Management solutions.



The sites provide visitors with a single point of reference for the industry with timely news, tutorials, original editorial content, discussion groups, proposal tools and utilities and the best buyer's guides on the web. The company plans to launch community sites for Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Point of Sale (POS), Knowledge Management (KM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA) within the year.

