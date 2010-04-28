Alexander Technology Group and Seacoast SQL User Group Deliver Unique Opportunity to NH

Bedford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2010 -- Portsmouth, NH-based Seacoast SQL Users Group and Bedford, NH-based Alexander Technology Group have successfully partnered to deliver a unique opportunity to New Hampshire’s tech community. Seacoast SQL Users Group is a non-profit, educational group offering credible speakers and valuable expertise centered around the use of Microsoft SQL Server for business intelligence and database administration/development purposes. April 13th marked the launch event attracting over 60 attendees and featuring speakers from Attunity, Inc., FM Global, and Microsoft. The event was also provided in partnership with Great Bay Community College who provided the facilities to house the event.



“I was very pleased with both the attendance and participation of our audience. The turnout for our first meeting shows that there is a thirst for SQL Server knowledge in the area and I am proud to be part of sharing of that knowledge with the community” said Mike Walsh, President of Seacoast SQL Server Users Group and Owner of StraightPath Solutions. “It is very exciting that we are able to bring talented individuals to the Seacoast and provide a local venue for colleagues and professionals from surrounding areas. This group represents a great opportunity for the attendees to network with other professionals, enhance their technical skills and contribute by participating and even presenting at future meetings” said Melissa Field, Vice President of the Seacoast SQL Users Group and Technical Lead at Newmarket International in Portsmouth. Many of the local tech industry’s top employers were represented illustrating the necessity for the group.



Alexander Technology Group is the founding partner of Seacoast SQL Users Group and provides technology consulting and recruiting services specifically to NH and northern MA clientele. “We take great pride in the investment of time and resources to increase educational and networking opportunities for our clients and partner career seekers” said Jason Alexander, Principal and Co-Founder of Alexander Technology Group. “Considering the reputation of the group’s founders as well as the powerful results we intend to deliver, involving ourselves as a founding partner was an easy decision. Demand for multi-dimensional SQL Server expertise is skyrocketing making the impact from a niche-specific group like this quite significant.”



A second meeting is planned for May 4th at Great Bay Community College which is located in the Pease Tradeport in Portsmouth, NH. The event is free to attend and more information can be found at http://seacoastsql.sqlpass.com.



About Seacoast SQL Users Group – http://seacoastsql.sqlpass.com

The Seacoast SQL Server Users Group exists to provide a venue for the shared learning and growth of SQL Server professionals in the tri-state Seacoast region. The group will be bringing in national and regional speakers but we also hope to hear from local members of the group. Based on surveys from the nearly 60 members of our first meeting we are heading in the right direction and have ideas on a variety of topics for future meetings.



About Alexander Technology Group – http://www.alexandertg.com

Alexander Technology Group provides a powerful variety of IT staffing and recruiting solutions to NH and MA companies. With an extensive base of loyal clients, unparalleled industry experience, and a compelling local network of highly qualified I.T. professionals, Alexander Technology Group is the ideal partner for job seekers and local companies seeking local expertise.

