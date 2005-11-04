Orange County Catholic Chorale Recruiting New Members for 2006 Season

Huntington Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/4/2005 -- Orange County Catholic Chorale, a mixed chorus of more than 100 voices under the direction of Brian Dehn, is actively recruiting new members for its 2006 season and European concert tour. Candidates should have choral experience, sight-reading ability, and be available to attend Tuesday evening rehearsals. All voice parts are being recruited (especially tenors and basses), and membership is open to all who meet audition requirements. An orientation meeting about the chorale and optional tour will be held for new and returning members November 14 at 7:30 p.m. in the church hall at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1015 Baker Street, Costa Mesa.



Season's highlights for 2006 include a special dedication Mass for the newly renovated St. John the Baptist Church and the West Coast premier performance of a new completion of Mozart's Great Mass in C Minor. This version of the Mass was commissioned by Carnegie Hall to honor Mozart's 250th anniversary in 2006. For its Prague premier performance, Dehn will lead the Czech National Symphony in Smetana Hall. Also included in the trip are visits to Kadovy Vary and Dresden, Germany. Limited space is available for anyone wishing to accompany Chorale members. Contact the Orange County Catholic Chorale for additional information on cost and complete itinerary.



The Orange County Catholic Chorale, Inc., established in 2005 as a nonprofit corporation, is dedicated to fostering and expanding the local Catholic community musicians' talents. Open to any denomination, the Chorale focuses on improving singers' abilities to contribute to their own parish liturgies, to uphold the living tradition of sacred music, and to encourage the creation and continued performance of new works by Catholic composers as well as masterworks of the past. For more information regarding auditions, the Chorale, or how to become a financial benefactor of the Chorale, contact Christine Blodgett at (714) 421-4614 or visit www.OCCatholicChorale.org



