New Contemporary Hymns Website Offers Free 'Hymns' Album

Branson, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2010 -- Great news for Christian music fans everywhere - with the launch of ContemporaryHymns.org, visitors can receive a free digital copy of Page CXVI's first album, 'Hymns.' For a limited time, the digital album is available for immediate download. The entire album is delivered in MP3 format, without cumbersome Digital Rights Management (DRM). Chord charts are provided for all of the songs on the album, which features new arrangements of hymns like Come Thou Fount, In Christ Alone, My Jesus I Love Thee, When I Survey The Wonderful Cross, and Nothing But the Blood.



The groups' brand new 'Hymns II' album is also available for purchase on the site as well. Chord charts are provided for all of the new songs, which include classics like How Great Thou Art, Praise To The Lord, Rock of Ages, Battle Hymn of the Republic and Doxology.



Audio clip previews of both albums can be played online before downloading. Instrumental versions are also provided, and both albums are available for delivery on CD for a small shipping and handling charge. Visitors can even get a Page CXVI T-shirt, available in all sizes. A portion of every purchase on the site goes to support the ministry of http://NetHymnal.org - one of the leading hymn sites on the web.



The free 'Hymns' album download is available for a limited time, so be sure to visit http://ContemporaryHymns.org to secure your copy today.



