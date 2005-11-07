Franklin, Arkansas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/7/2005 -- eHospitality Institute (eHI) provides online courses for hospitality professionals and students in a convenient format to enhance their operations and/or careers as never before. During the months of November and December eHospitality Institute features unbelievable pricing for online hospitality management courses. Save 25%.



In collaboration with the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Lodging Association, eHI presents, CourseLine®, an interactive online hospitality curriculum. Convenience, interactivity, and low cost are the benefits to you while still receiving the same high quality educational materials that hospitality schools have celebrated worldwide.



CourseLine® will give your staff the competencies needed to out-perform others on the job. Courses in Hospitality Management encourage your star performers to work from home to acquire the same quality education in hospitality as those who attend class at a college or university, simply by logging on to www.ehiedu.org. Instructors assist each student during his or her study period and stand behind them for 12 months after graduation.



Students can take individual courses or earn certificates and/or diplomas in these areas, 5-course Certificate of Specialization, 8-course Hospitality Operations Certificate or 12-course Diplomas in Hospitality Management or Food & Beverage Management. To redeem the 25% discount enter code ehiedu25 during the checkout process.



eHI also offers courses on DVDs, videos, software, and textbooks. Visitors of our online campus will find course previews in streaming videos that premier over 20 of the highest growth positions in the industry.



eHospitality Institute offers one of the largest curriculums developed by world preeminent educators, an inflexible privacy policy and the internets highest security levels, procuring courses is completely safe and all backed by a no questions asked guarantee. In addition, students will find on most courses the “Pledge of Certification”. This is a scholastic first where the students pass with assistance of our instructors, or the re-enrollment and examination is free.



To see how eHospitality Institute can enhance your career or your staff’s competencies visit www.ehiedu.org today.



Kip Jaros, Ph.D., CEO, CHM, CPFM

Executive Director

eHospitality Institute®

800-768-0224 ext 704



