Universal Guardian Signs Cobra StunLight(TM) Distribution Agreement With Leading Singapore Distributor

Newport Beach, CA, and SINGAPORE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/7/2005 -- Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News), an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that its Shield Defense International subsidiary has signed a Distribution Agreement with Singapore-based Altrus Pte. Ltd. to distribute its Cobra StunLight(TM) in Singapore and Malaysia. www.altrus.com.sg



"Altrus Limited, a distributor of some the world's leading military and law enforcement products, plans to present the Cobra StunLight(TM) to the Singapore Ministry of Defense to satisfy 2006 non-lethal weapons requirements," stated Peter Goode, Regional Director, Secure Risks Asia Pacific. "We will also be coordinating Cobra StunLight(TM) demonstrations to other interested agencies such as the Hong Kong Police, Independent Commission Against Corruption as well Hong Kong Customs and Excise Department," continued Mr. Goode, a former Chief Inspector with the Royal Hong Kong Police.



"With increasing demands in the region for more humanitarian use-of-force options, we believe that the Cobra StunLight(TM) offers our military, law enforcement and security customers a safe and effective alternative to other products currently on the market and is an extremely cost-effective replacement to standard police flashlights, mace or pepper sprays, and batons," stated Mr. Kuan, Managing Director of Altrus Pte. Ltd.



"With increasing civil disturbances around the world and in the region, leaders from several nations are turning to more humanitarian, non-lethal use-of-force alternatives such as our Cobra StunLight(TM)," stated Michael Skellern, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. "There are very few non-lethal products manufacturers to supply the growing demand for offensive and defensive use-of-force alternatives. Altrus and its network partners will team with Shield Defense to deliver the Cobra StunLight(TM) and our soon to be released Riot Defender(TM) product lines to fill the void in this rapidly expanding market", Mr. Skellern, continued.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.



Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Shield Defense International



Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



ISR Systems, Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., provides multi-level secure, security systems that facilitate surveillance, threat detection and tracking to protect inter-modal transportation, seaport and airport facilities, and critical infrastructure from asymmetrical terrorist and security threats. ISR turn key sourced-based SupplyChain Guardian(TM) RFID systems and Container Guardian(TM) systems provide increased supply chain efficiencies, visibility and security with automated monitoring and decision support from command and control centers in North America, Europe and Asia to coordinate notification to shippers, customers and tactical responses among multiple agencies to interdict or respond to potential security threats. www.ISRsystems.com



About Secure Risks Limited



SecureRisks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc, is a London based global security group providing practical risk solutions, tactical security products and services, and critical infrastructure protection in today's most challenging environments from regional hubs located in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, South America, Middle East, Africa, Central Asia and Asia Pacific. www.SecureRisks.com



About Altrus Pte Ltd.



Altrus Pte. Ltd., is a Singapore-based distributor of some of the world's most renown security and safety products for distribution to government, military and law enforcement. Altrus also provides service and training to a wide range of government organizations in the region. www.altrus.com.sg



Safe Harbor Statement:



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.





