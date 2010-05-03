Doris Kearns Goodwin to Speak at the YWCA Silicon Valley’s 20th Annual Luncheon

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/03/2010 -- The YWCA of Silicon Valley will host its' 20th Annual Luncheon event on Tuesday, November 16, 2010, from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm, at the Santa Clara Convention Center. The event serves as a major fundraiser, with proceeds going to support the programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. Doris Kearns Goodwin, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, will be the keynote speaker at the event. “We are delighted to have Ms. Goodwin speak at this year’s luncheon”, said Keri Procunier McLain, CEO of the YWCA Silicon Valley. “Our audience of business and community leaders will be fascinated by her keen historical perspective on current events.”



One of the most recognized historians of the day, Doris Goodwin provides trenchant, informed and enthralling commentary on current events by demonstrating how history has answered similar questions. With a deft wit and an uncanny ability to weave stories that put you "right in the room" as history occurs, she offers extraordinary insight into the lives of the leaders who have shaped the United States.



Ms. Goodwin has often been cited as the author of one of President Obama’s favorite books, Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln . In it, she inspires business and political leaders of today by teaching Lincoln's quiet but powerful leadership qualities─including his wisdom in building and maintaining teams in the midst of critically trying circumstances and his ability to overcome incredible obstacles. As the author of several best-selling books, Ms. Goodwin won the Pulitzer Prize for No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II.



The YWCA Silicon Valley has served the Santa Clara County for more than a century. Each year, more than 40 companies and individuals sponsor their Annual Luncheon. More than 80 community volunteers serve as Table Captains, inviting friends, family, and business associates to the luncheon. Total attendance for the event is expected to be over 1,200 Silicon Valley community members. This is a non-ticketed fundraising event; guests attend as an individual or sponsored guest. A donation appeal will be made during the event, requesting a donation of $150.00 or more to support the on-going programs and services of the YWCA of Silicon Valley. To attend this event, contact events@ywca-sv.org, or call (408) 295-4011 ext. 216.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for more than 100 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, domestic violence, child care, youth programs, family services, and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org

