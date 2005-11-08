1.6 Million New Jobs by 2012, Hospitality Industry Projected to Grow 18% in Less Than 7 Years

Franklin, Arkansas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/8/2005 -- Accommodation and the food service industry represents 8.1 percent of the global economy. Projected to increase 18% by 2012, adding more than 1.6 million new jobs, (U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics), the U.S. Department of Labor and eHospitality Institute are assisting the industry to attract, support, guide, train, and teach current and future generations.



DOL has responded to employers, industry associations and others associated with the hospitality industry regarding their efforts to identify challenges and implement effective workforce strategies. Their involvement will help ensure that workers have the right skills for the right jobs at the right time.



“As one of the top ten fastest growing industries, qualified employees are needed as never before”, said Kip Jaros, Ph.D., eHospitality Institute’s CEO and Executive Director. “To assist in attracting students to their campus, we are committed to helping educators and trainers by offering the latest in training materials at unheard of pricing and service.”



eHospitality Institute provides students and educators the most comprehensive curriculum in the hospitality industry, using a wealth of books, DVDs, software, videos and online multimedia training methods.



For those thinking of entering or advancing in this dynamic field, course previews and counselors are available. Students may select from a vast assortment of courses, that include, culinary arts, food and beverage management, tourism, guest services, club management and much more.



To provide students the advantage they need, assigned instructors are there to help in their studies on select courses. In addition, following 12 months after successfully graduating from the eHI, students will find assistance in job placement, additional support, and guidance without additional fees. For complete details visit www.ehiedu.org.



