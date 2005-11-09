SupportSave Solutions is Pleased to Announce that Interactive Media Ventures, Inc. Has Joined their Roster of Specialized Customers

Highland, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/9/2005 -- Interactive Media Ventures, Inc. has recently signed an agreement with SupportSave Solutions to provide first tier technical support and sales services to clients. A multi-account company, Interactive Media Ventures services a variety of industries like pharmaceuticals, DVD and furniture.



Chris Shane Johns, Managing Director of SupportSave states, ”We are pleased with Inteactive Media Ventures’ decision to partner with SupportSave Solutions in order to effectively service their clients all over the U.S. Our commitment to responsive and high-quality service, continues to guide us as we create a future together with our customers and partners.”



“With specialized and customized support for each client, SupportSave continues to meet the changing world and fast paced business environment and, as part of our aggressive strategy, further grow to become one of the highest quality business processing outsourcing firm while utilizing our strength in information technology infrastructure together with a solid management team and our professionally and highly trained service representatives.”



As echoed by a client — "SupportSave is yet another way we can be more effective in servicing our customers as they benefit from quick and efficient customer assistance, as well as providing our different companies high volume businesses with the advantages of improved accessibility and quicker response," said Mr. John Souza, Manager of Interactive Media Ventures, Inc.



SupportSave Solutions is a US company that provides offshore business process outsourcing (BPO) services to clients all over the U.S. Specifically it has carved out a niche in helping small businesses take advantage of the outsourcing trend. With its center based in the Philippines, it’s extensively trained, high quality performing professionals provide customized, specialized solutions that includes customer care, inbound and outbound sales, technical support, direct response sales service and administrative support to Clients and their Customers. SupportSave provides customized service to U.S.-based clients in a variety of industries which includes travel and hospitality, technology, telecommunications, retail, consumer products and financial services.

