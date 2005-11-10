Exams 70-298 and 70-299: uCertify announces the Release Date of Exam Simulation PrepKits

Union City, California -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2005 -- uCertify, a market leader in developing exam simulation preparation tools for the IT certification exams, has announced the pre-release of the Exam Simulation PrepKits for the Microsoft Exams 70-298 and 70-299, for MCSE and MCSA certifications. uCertify has offered 50% discount on both the PrepKits, if the students purchase them before the release date 20 November 2005.



The Microsoft 70-298 is a core exam for MCSE 2003 certification. This certification exam measures the candidate’s ability to gather and evaluate various business requirements for a secure network infrastructure and also to design a security solution that meets those requirements.



The Microsoft 70-299 is a core exam for MCSA 2003 certification. The exam measures the candidate’s ability to implement, administer, maintain, and troubleshoot security in a Windows Server 2003 network infrastructure and also to plan and configure a Windows Server 2003 PKI.



The PrepKits include new Simulation questions based to the latest Microsoft exam pattern. Simulations add value to certifications as the candidates are tested in the real world like situations, so they are one of the best methods to judge yours skills and knowledge of the technology.



The simulations developed by uCertify require the candidates to actually perform the task instead of choosing an answer from multiple choices. Simulation questions are considered to be the toughest among all the questions, as they test work skills and help to determine the practical experience of the candidates. The inclusion of the simulation questions in uCertify PrepKits not only ensure that the candidates become successful in the exam but also help them to practice better and learn the concepts by practically performing the task. uCertify is one of the first companies to implement simulations in all its MCSE 2003 PrepKits.



The PrepKits for exam 70-298 also contains scenario-based case studies that are useful to the student to understand the technology and develop skills for designing a security solution for a Windows 2003 network. The PrepKit provides 5 case studies to help the candidates develop their skill and to prepare better for this specialized exam.



“uCertify’s unique preparation and testing methods will help the students to optimize their time and maximize their learning. The recently included simulations provide the candidates the look and feel of the actual Microsoft Windows interface and contain all the necessary functionalities. This helps them to get familiar with the new exam pattern and instill in them the confidence to face the actual exam.” says Mark Smith, Technical Lead, uCertify.



uCertify PrepKits come with other additional features such as Technical Articles, How To’s…- that are illustrated examples on different topics and Diagnostic and Adaptive tests. A detailed performance report is also provided to know about the status of preparedness.



uCertify guarantees full refund of money in case a user does not qualify the exam in the first attempt. A free to down load version of these PrepKits are now available at the uCertify Website.



More information on the proposed PrepKits is available at.

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-298.html http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-299.html



About uCertify



uCertify is a provider of exam simulations and study guides for IT certification exams of Microsoft, Oracle, CompTIA, Sun, CIW and other vendors. In a short span of 10 years, the company has established itself among the top exam preparation solutions provider companies with its highly reliable prep products.



uCertify uses an experienced panel of full time certified technical writers and experts to develop the most comprehensive and realistic exam simulation and study notes and guides.



Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html

