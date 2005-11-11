Mammoth HD Footage Library adds ANWR HD Collections

Evergreen, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2005 -- Mammoth HD adds 6 Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR) collections. Shot by Don Lyon and Tom Pierce on the Sony F900, the collections include clips of the Porcupine Caribou herd, grizzly bear, fox, pipits, ptarmigan, scenics. terrains, arctic spring flowers, aerials and bush planes.



MHD November Releases:



ANWR: Terrains

ANWR: Caribou on the Move

ANWR: Caribou Herd

ANWR: Wildlife

ANWR: Arctic Spring Flowers

ANWR: Bush Plane Aerials



ANWR Overview

The Arctic National WIldlife Refuge (ANWR), now the site of heated controversy among conservationists and oil drilling proponents, is managed by US Fish & Wildlife Service. The reserve was originally created in 1960 and enlarged in 1980. Most of the land within the reserve is designated Wilderness with accompanying restrictions, with the exception of the 1002 Area, which may be open to drilling if authorized by Congress.



The original purpose of the reserve involved "preserving unique wildlife, wilderness and recreational values". In the 1980 enlargement, the reserve was also charged with the duty to conserve the natural diversity of fish & wildlife populations & habitats with emphasis on the Porcupine River caribou herd and an extensive list of other species, to fulfill international fish & wildlife treaty obligations, to provide access to subsistence uses by residents, and to ensure water quality in the reserve. The U. S. Fish & WIldlife Service states the reserve offers the full range of intact arctic and subarctic ecosystems, with "no species of plant or animal missing, and no outside species has invaded."



ANWR has attracted a good deal of attention in all media because of the drilling controversy. Often footage used in news reports and other films about Alaska conservation issues, including ANWR, has been filmed at Denali National Park and Preserve, or other Alaska parks. Some critics have challenged the use of footage from other parks in ANWR features as misleading, even fraudulent.



The Arctic National Wildlife Reserve has limited access. It is open to the public and film makers but has no roads, no cars, no helicopters, and no facilities. Access is by plane, boat, or foot, with all supplies and equipment packed in and out. Less remote parks, such as Denali, can offer film makers easier access to scenic locations and local animal populations, while providing many conveniences.



Mammoth HD is proud to provide footage of the arctic landscape, wildlife, and flora directly from ANWR.



For more information visit the website of the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Arctic National WIldlife Refuge at http://www.arctic.fws.gov



