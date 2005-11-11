BarInformation.Com Teams up with DME Marketing

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2005 -- BarInformation.com and DME Marketing are teaming up to bring Arizona residents an easier way to find out everything going on in the Valley’s nightlife. Whether you are checking out specials at the hottest bars and clubs, or you’re just after new ideas on where to plan your next event, BarInformation is your one stop shop.



BarInformation.com collects drink specials and promotions from all types of bars and clubs in the Valley. The unique bar listing changes daily by displaying a dynamic flow of information with only venues having specials or promotions that day. This gives visitors the ability to quickly find the hotspots based on their own needs. By creating this site filled with imagery, color, motion, and sound, BarInformation.com is able to generate over 7,000 hits a day by offering visitors fresh content each time they log on to the site.



“Our special search engine on the site also allows you to search by city, weekday, atmosphere, drink category, or a specific bar feature you are looking for,” states Doug Zafft, owner and creator. ”We even have the option to look for places that have happy hour specials, or ladies night. For example, if you’re looking for a ladies night on Thursday, and feel like shot specials; just enter that information and all the bars offering that criteria will come up. It’s that simple.”



DME Marketing is a Scottsdale based event planning agency offering a strategic blend of services that will customize events precisely to the client’s specific criteria. DME helps develop cost effective, successful events while reinforcing a positive image of your organization. DME also provides expertise in the areas of public relations, and strategic marketing.



BarInformation.com and DME hope to expand their reach to both of their audiences by being able to log onto BarInformation.com and find the latest information about the bar specials in town, but also be directly connected to DME if you need help planning a one-of-a-kind event.



BarInformation.com was a concept created by Zafft, which was generated by an idea he came up with in college. “Everyone always wanted to know where the specials were that night but there was never one place to go to find out; unless you wanted to walk from bar to bar,” stated Zafft. “I realized this is what Phoenix needed, a central location with daily drink, food, and entertainment specials to help residents and visitors save time and find exactly what they want in a night on the town.”



BarInformation.com also gives bar, and club managers the opportunity to update their information daily to the public, rather than printing ads in the paper everyday they have a special. “BarInformation.com allows us to easily update all of information and promote our events online. It’s the easiest way to advertising all your daily specials and events to the public,” says Dos Gringos Family of Casual Bars and Restaurants marketing manager Blair Hatfielid. With the addition of DME Marketing now visitors can find out not only where to party but who can set up your next special event.



For more information about BarInformation, or to get a bar listed on the website, visit the site at www.barinformation.com. If you are more interested in DME, or need to plan your next event you can click on the DME logo, and that will take you right to DME Marketing's website at www.dme-marketing.com



