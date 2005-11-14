Bandsforfreedom.com Receives Additional Support from Country Music as Rascal Flatts Lends Support at S/O Show

Orem, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2005 -- Bandsforfreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc. today announced that they have gained additional support from some of country music’s biggest stars including Joe Nichols, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton, Trick Pony, and Erika Jo in its efforts to raise funds for the Armed Forces Relief Trust (AFRT) the men and women of the U.S. military, and their families. They were also honored by the backing of Rascal Flatts who all wore the Bands For Freedom at their recent sold-out concert at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The assistance received from these major artists represents the latest round in a recent flurry of support from the county music community, which has also included artists such as Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Willie Nelson, Sara Evans and Terri Clark.



The new round of support offered by these talented artists makes the www.Bandsforfreedom.com http://www.bandsforfreedom.com/ “Heroes Page,” read like a veritable Who’s-Who of country music. Bandsforfreedom.com is proud of the fact that their supporters currently account for 10 of Billboard’s top 20 chart, Rascal Flatts, Joe Nichols, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Sugarland, Sara Evans, Brooks and Dunn, Trace Adkins, and Big and Rich all have top-selling singles. The non-profit organization has high expectations that the substantial amount of media attention focused on these artists, combined with the show of support offered from the artists themselves through publicizing the bands at their tour stops and promotional appearances, will translate into additional outpourings of support for the AFRT.



Commenting on the posting, Bands For Freedom, Inc. Executive Director Andy Chudd offered: “We are truly honored to receive the support of these amazing artists by adding their names to our Heroes Page. With their help, we can continue to offer much appreciated support to the members of our military and their families.”



About BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc.



Formed in December 2004, BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc. were created to educate the public as to the needs of our military personnel and their families, and to raise money to meet those needs. Through the sale of their patriotic silicone wristbands marked with the word “FREEDOM,” BandsForFreedom.com and the Bands for Freedom Foundation, Inc., allow Americans to make a respectful and unified statement honoring the men and women of the armed forces. All after-cost revenues from the sale of the wristbands are donated to the Armed Forces Relief Trust(AFRT) to help soldiers and their families. For more information, please visit: www.bandsforfreedom.com



Administration:

Andy Chudd

Executive Director

Bands For Freedom Foundation, Inc.

