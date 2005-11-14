Manufacturing Software Encompix Selected by Global Vehicle Systems

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2005 -- Global Vehicle Systems, located in Tilbury, Ontario, provides automotive and non-automotive parts production from single cells to complete line automation. They offer plastics and metal tooling and assembly, interior trim module gauges and fixtures and the finest and most complete fuel tank assembly systems.



Additional new Encompix clients include Shick Tube-Veyor Corporation, Air-x-hemphill (AXH), Komline-Sanderson, and Pattern Equipment & Prototype (PEP).

The firm selected Encompix (www.encompix.com) because it has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing.

In the increasingly competitive world of engineer-to-order and project-based manufacturing, companies have to operate at maximum efficiency to compete with not only domestic firms, but also the growing number of overseas competitors. The companies that will thrive in this environment are those that are continually looking for improvement.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org),

"Encompix has experienced strong levels of success because this year few other manufacturing software companies truly understand the specific issues and nuances facing the engineer-to-order segment of the manufacturing market." Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Encompix (www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing.



