Display Expert Alfred Poor Launches HDTV Resource Center

Perkasie, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2005 -- Display industry expert Alfred Poor announces the launch of his new HDTV Resource Center site at http://hdtvprofessor.com. The site gives consumers access to independent and expert information on HDTV and digital TV technology. The focus is on practical information designed to help consumers make confident buying decisions and avoid making an expensive mistake.



“I spent the past 20 years helping millions of people make sense out of personal computer products,” Alfred Poor explained. “I recognized that the same problems of confusing technology and rapidly changing products and features now plague consumers trying to decide on an HDTV purchase. They are confronted by confusing and misleading information. They need a source of expert information that they can understand and trust, so I’m turning my focus from computers to the issues of HDTV and digital television.”



One key feature of the site is the HDTV Almanac, which provides daily posts of original content. Alfred Poor not only reports on new developments in television and home entertainment, but also explains their significance in terms that readers can understand and use. The posts are available on the site, as well as via RSS feeds. Another feature is Professor Poor’s Truth Patrol, which encourages visitors to send in examples of information published about HDTV products and technology that is misleading, confusing, or just plain wrong.



The site is also the source for Alfred Poor’s self-published series of HDTV guides and reference materials. His HDTV and Display Technology Reference Card is available now, as well as his Professor Poor’s Weekly Price Report that lists advertised prices at major nationwide retailers. Professor Poor’s Guide to Buying HDTV is scheduled for release in a few weeks.



In addition to these materials, the site also lists HDTV resources that are of interest to people looking to purchase HDTVs or related home entertainment products.



For a limited time, a reader survey is on the site at http://hdtvprofessor/HDTVGuideSurvey; the results will be used to shape the content on the site and in the Professor Poor’s Guide series. Visitors who complete the survey will receive the HDTV and Display Technology Reference Card free of charge.



About Alfred Poor



Alfred Poor has an international reputation in the display industry. He brings more than 22 years of experience as a freelance writer and technology consultant, with particular expertise in display technology. He has written extensively about displays for the computer trade press; he was affiliated with PC Magazine for more than 20 years, where he was a Contributing Editor until March 2005, and was the magazine’s first Lead Analyst for Business Displays. He has played key roles in display product testing for PC Magazine; he developed the rigorous testing protocols for monitor and projectors that have become the standard for product comparison. He is a columnist with Computer Shopper Magazine, where his “Alfred Poor’s Computer Cures” column has appeared for nearly 12 years, helping thousands of readers with their troubleshooting questions. He now is a Senior Research Associate at Pacific Media Associates. He was a charter member and past Chair of the Display of the Year Awards Committee for Society for Information Display (SID), and is currently the Chair of the Delaware Valley Chapter of SID. He was also a Contributing Editor with SID’s magazine, Information Display, for which he edited or wrote more than 100 articles in recent years. He is President of Working Papers which provides technical writing services for a range of companies, including the display industry.

