PLM Families Together Announces New Executive Director

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/11/2010 -- With great pleasure, the PLM Families Together Board of Directors announces Beth Bordeaux as its newest Executive Director. Ms. Bordeaux has a passion for serving those in need, encouraging healthy relationships, working in community and working from a perspective of ministry.



Beth Bordeaux comes to PLMFT from GTM Evaluation & Planning, Inc., a consulting company serving human service organizations and faith communities. Ms. Bordeaux has an MSW from UNC-Chapel Hill and has over 20 years of experience working in a Social Work capacity, initially providing case management and education in public health and mental health settings and later working to develop and enhance service systems. She has served the past 12 years in the public and private sectors providing management, technical assistance and consulting services in capacity building, planning, evaluation/quality improvement, organizational development and staff development.



Ms. Bordeaux has extensive experience cultivating volunteer leadership and recently published an article on volunteerism (What Volunteers Value, What They Need) in the Fall 2009 edition of the NC Center for Nonprofits newsletter, Common Ground. She has worked with Smart Start, community colleges, large and small nonprofits, county and state agencies, faith communities and community collaboratives. She is an excellent program evaluator and visionary leader. We are fortunate to have her join our team.



PLM Families Together provides housing and comprehensive services for homeless families in Wake County, including assessment, short-term transitional housing with intensive support services, permanent housing placement, and after case management.



OUR MISSION SINCE 1980 is three-fold: To provide housing and empowering supportive services for homeless families so that they may achieve self-sufficiency; to advocate with and for families in need of adequate housing; and to engage volunteers in meaningful ways.



Capability Company provided support and outreach to PLM Families Together for this search. To find out more about their services, visit http://www.capabilitycompany.com.

