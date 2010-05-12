YWCA of Silicon Valley Announces the Recipients of the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2010 -- Forty-eight outstanding executive women from Silicon Valley will be honored by the YWCA of Silicon Valley, May 20, 2010 at the 26th Annual Tribute to Women (TWIN) Awards Program at the San Jose Fairmont. The YWCA of Silicon Valley’s TWIN Awards Program honors not only women who demonstrate excellence in executive-level positions, but also the companies that employ these women. “The talent of the women nominees was again extraordinary. I keep them in high regard because they truly are the best of the best. We are thrilled to have so many wonderful top sponsors for the event this year.” said Dr. Keri McLain, Chief Executive Officer of the YWCA Silicon Valley.



Twenty-six years ago, this awards program was established in Santa Clara Valley to pay tribute to women in industry. The participants represent a cross-section of companies in the Valley including technology, defense, communications, non-profit, healthcare and now the green technology industry. The Honoree and the Company Representative will both receive a TWIN award at the dinner. For further information about the event, contact LaDonna Curteman at events@ywca-sv.org or contact the YWCA at (408) 295-4011, x216.



Top sponsors for the 2010 TWIN Awards dinner include: Presenting - Marvell Semiconductors; Honoree Luncheon - IBM Corporation; Honoree Reception - KLA-Tencor; Commemorative Awards Gilead Sciences, Inc.; Participating Sponsors – Adobe Systems Incorporated and Xilinx, Inc.



Funds generated through the TWIN Awards dinner support the programs and services of the YWCA Silicon Valley. Serving nearly 16,000 Santa Clara County residents, the YWCA provides programs in the areas of sexual assault intervention and prevention, counseling services, child care, youth programs, domestic violence, family services and social and racial justice. The YWCA of Silicon Valley is proud to provide services for over 100 years in Santa Clara County. Its mission is to empower women, children and families, and eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. While the special concerns of women provide the impetus for the YWCA services, programs are open to everyone. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 South Third Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit http://www.ywca-sv.org.



2010 HONOREES

Laura Adint, Sales Operations CRM Director, Xilinx, Inc.

Lynette V. Apen, Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, Evergreen Valley College

Eva Benitez, Ph.D., Director of Product Support, KLA-Tencor

Cathy Benko, Vice Chairman & Chief Talent Officer, Deloitte LLP

Mary Ann Bianco, Vice President, Customer Services, Oracle Corporation

Cathy Boone, Sr. Director, Global Solar Market & Government Relations, Applied Materials, Inc.

Gianna M. Bosko, Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary, XenoPort, Inc.

Karen Burns, Vice President, Global Tax, NVIDIA

Patty Chantler, Tax Partner-in-Charge, Sensiba San Filippo LLP

Grace Chen, Ph.D., Principal System Design Engineer, KLA-Tencor

Kathryn Stopol Crankshaw, Sr. Director, Program Management, Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Weili Dai, Co-Founder, Vice President and General Manager, Marvell Semiconductors

Barbara Donaldson, Vice President, Real Estate and Facilities, Synopsys, Inc.

Kimberly Ellis, Public Affairs Director, Kaiser Permanente

Sondra A. Ewing, Director, Program Performance Management, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Susan S. Flanagan, Chief Operating Officer, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital

Susan Frank, Executive Vice President, The Better World Group

Genevieve L. Haldeman, Vice President of Corporate Communications, Symantec Corporation

Pamela S. Hedblad, CPA, Partner, Abbott, Stringham & Lynch

Shyh-Mei Ho, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Silicon Valley Lab

Susan T. Hubbard, Vice President, Investor Relations, Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Pamela S. Jacobs, Assistant Town Manager, Town of Los Gatos

Trudy Johnson, MA, RN, NEA-BC, Interim Executive Director and Chief Nursing Officer, Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Judy Joice, VP Corporate QA, DURECT Corporation

Candi Kristoffersen, Director, Platform Engineering, Lam Research Corporation

Denia M. Leal, Director of Human Resources, San Jose Water Company

Marina Levinson, SVP and Chief Information Officer, NetApp

Catherine H. Liu, CEO and President, Applied Expert Systems, Inc.

Neda Mansoorian, Chief Legal Officer/Partner, McManis Faulkner

Elaine Nelson, MD, FACEP, Medical Director Emergency Department, CEP America - Regional Medical Center, San Jose

Lena Nicolaides, Ph.D., Chief Technology Supply Chain Executive, KLA-Tencor

Christine Pae, Senior Director, Product Development, BMC Software

Becky Pinto, Ph.D., Sr. Director of Marketing, Corporate Group, KLA-Tencor

Dulce Ponceleon, Ph.D., Manager, Content Protection Competency Center, IBM Almaden Research Center

Vicky Reader, VP of Operations, InnVision the Way Home

Aimee Reedy, EdD, MPH, VP Planning and Evaluation, The Health Trust

Deanna J. Santana, Deputy City Manager, City of San Jose

Rhonda Shantz, VP, Consumer Global Brand Marketing & PR, Symantec Corporation

Debora C. Shoquist, EVP Operations, NVIDIA

Shyamali Singhal, MD, Ph.D., FACS, Medical Director, Cancer Center, El Camino Hospital, Cancer Center

Pamela Stacks, Ph.D., Associate VP, Graduate Studies and Research, San José State University

Tamara Stafford, Director of Education, El Camino Hospital

Dana K. Stevens, RN, BSN, MHA, Director of Quality Management, Good Samaritan Hospital

Suchitra Subrahmanyan, Ph.D., Director, Strategy and Marketing, Silicon Systems Group, Applied Materials, Inc.

Jennifer Taylor, Director, Product Management, Adobe Systems Incorporated

Kristine Tueller, Multi Function Engineer & Science Senior Manager, Lockheed Martin Space Systems Company

Linda Yoshino, Client Executive, IBM North San Jose

Ruoyi Zhou, Ph.D., Manager, Services Infrastructure and Management, IBM Almaden Research Center

