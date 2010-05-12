Predictive Service Wins NEO Success Award

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/12/2010 -- Predictive Service, LLC, a global leader in providing managed predictive services, has been named a 2010 NEO Success Award winner for the second year in a row as one of the top-performing companies in Northeast Ohio.



“Winning a NEO Success Award two years in a row is a testament to our employees and a validation of our approach. By providing a vital service in a unique way, we are able to sustain our growth and continue to be one of the top-performing companies in our region,” said Predictive Service President and CEO Don Frankel.



Predictive Service was honored at a luncheon on March 25 for winning the award. The NEO Success Awards program was established in 1995 as a way to showcase the success of business in the Northeast Ohio region and to recognize the top-performing companies. Predictive Service was also named to the Inc. 5000 in 2009, its second year in a row to receive that honor.



About Predictive Service

Predictive Service is a leading Predictive Maintenance (PdM) and Reliability Engineering services provider, encompassing infrared inspections, vibration monitoring, oil analysis, ultrasound inspections, and electric motor testing. A team of industry experts and analysts complete the 3 tiered review and publish recommended corrective actions via Predictive Service’s patented web-based asset management platform, ViewPoint. Headquartered in the U.S. and with offices in Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong and the UK, Predictive Service helps single location, multi-location and multi-national clients keep their facilities operating reliably, safely, and efficiently. Predictive Service was named one of the fastest-growing companies in the country by Inc. Magazine. Additional information about Predictive Service is available at http://www.PredictiveService.com.

