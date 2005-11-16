Europe’s largest download portal is going global

Barcelona Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 -- Softonic.com, Europe’s leader in free software downloads, has successfully launched its third portal, broadening its sights to include the worldwide English speaking software community.



Building on the eight years of experience from their Spanish site and the successful inaugural year of the German version, Softonic English is poised to make a solid entry into the highly competitive global software download market. Offering support for all major desktop platforms, Softonic also maintains an exceptional library of software for Palms, Pocket PCs and Mobile Phones.



Softonic also provides a software sales platform so users can purchase software online from a reliable, secure source and start using the program immediately. Developers benefit as well since Softonic will take care of administrative tasks, allowing them to concentrate on improving their software while still maintaining control of their products.



Combine this with expert reviews on all the latest software, a strong full-text search engine and a unique side-by-side comparison feature, it becomes clear that Softonic is a great place for users to find the software they are looking for.



Softonic is a subsidiary of the Spanish internet company Grupo Intercom (Barcelona, Spain) and has been offering free software downloads since 1997. In its eight year history, Softonic has become a trusted resources in the European download market and is growing to include a global user base.



Softonic Statistics:

• Europe’s biggest download portal *

• World’s 4th biggest download portal *

• Spain’s 2nd largest web site of any type *

• Reviews in English, Spanish and German

• More than 33,000 tested programs online

• More than 235,000 downloads per day

• More than 4.5 million unique visitors per month

• More than 60 million page views per month

* based on Alexa ranking

