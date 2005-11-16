Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. Creditor Rights Department Targets Legal Debts

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 -- Attorneys are very good at their jobs, whether it be defending criminals, suing careless drivers, defending insurance companies or putting together contracts on multi-million dollar deals. Interestingly, however, they may be uncertain how to collect money owed to them or to their clients. That’s because debt collection, like other areas of the law, is highly specialized, best left to those who dedicate a substantial portion of their practice to such work.



Collection work is different than what most attorneys do on a daily basis. Many attorneys do not relish such work, especially if it involves suing their own clients. However, most attorneys soon realize that running a firm requires making sure that invoices get paid. Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. wants to help lawyers and law firms reduce their accounts receivable so they may concentrate on practicing law.



Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. provides professional, aggressive debt collection on legal debts doing so in a manner calculated to reduce the animosity that can ruin an existing relationship. In many cases, a constructive relationship with a client can be salvaged - even after debt collection procedures commence. Many people want to pay their debts but have run into unfortunate circumstances. A third party who steps in to create and monitor a repayment schedule can often restore a quality relationship between a client and his/her attorney. The bill gets paid, the client feels comfortable seeking assistance on future matters and the attorney’s faith in the client is restored. Of course, some people unreasonably insist on ignoring a debt. Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. offers experienced creditor rights litigators to pursue litigation, institute garnishments, file liens and collect debts via all available legal remedies.



Wilcox & Wilcox, P.C. is a central Arizona law firm with offices in downtown Phoenix and Goodyear. The firm offers a full array of business services. Please visit http://www.arizonacollectionslawyer.com for more information.


