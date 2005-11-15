InfoWorld Selects Top IT Projects for 2005: Coldwell Banker Elite Thrives with VoIP

Dumfries, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 -- The real estate firm Coldwell Banker Elite (CB Elite), the leading Coldwell Banker affiliate in Virginia, has

received the prestigious "InfoWorld 100" Award for its innovative

implementation of IP voice and video technology based on an open-standards

platform from Zultys Technology - the MX250 SIP PBX. Coldwell Banker Elite

was the only Real Estate firm named to the prestigious 2005 InfoWorld Award.



CB Elite partnered with solution consultant EtherSpeak Communications of

Prince William, VA to create a powerful suite of information tools for

use by the firm's mobile professionals.



The InfoWorld 100 Awards honor forward-thinking companies whose IT

initiatives make use of innovative technology to further their organization's

goals. This top 20 selection ranks CB Elite and EtherSpeak's VoIP solution

innovations in a league with such large InfoWorld 100 visionaries as

Lehman Brothers, Starwood Hotels, General Electric, and Prudential

Financial.



The open standards based capabilities of the Zultys MX250 and its ease of

installation are what convinced owner / broker Kevin Breen to choose it

over the proprietary Cisco Systems CallManager and Unity products that

were also considered. "With Cisco, I was tied down to their product,

period," Breen explains. "Openness was one of the biggest benefits of the

Zultys system".



The bottom line: Elite reduced its monthly phone costs by 80 percent, has

significantly streamlined operations and increased both agent and customer

satisfaction. And with the ability to communicate via IM, agents no

longer have to show up at an office, they can instead be tied into

Elite's voice extranet from virtually anywhere, enabling them to spend

even more time serving their clients.