InfoWorld Selects Top IT Projects for 2005: Coldwell Banker Elite Thrives with VoIP

Dumfries, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 -- The real estate firm Coldwell Banker Elite (CB Elite), the leading Coldwell Banker affiliate in Virginia, has
received the prestigious "InfoWorld 100" Award for its innovative
implementation of IP voice and video technology based on an open-standards
platform from Zultys Technology - the MX250 SIP PBX. Coldwell Banker Elite
was the only Real Estate firm named to the prestigious 2005 InfoWorld Award.
CB Elite partnered with solution consultant EtherSpeak Communications of
Prince William, VA to create a powerful suite of information tools for
use by the firm's mobile professionals.
The InfoWorld 100 Awards honor forward-thinking companies whose IT
initiatives make use of innovative technology to further their organization's
goals. This top 20 selection ranks CB Elite and EtherSpeak's VoIP solution
innovations in a league with such large InfoWorld 100 visionaries as
Lehman Brothers, Starwood Hotels, General Electric, and Prudential
Financial.
The open standards based capabilities of the Zultys MX250 and its ease of
installation are what convinced owner / broker Kevin Breen to choose it
over the proprietary Cisco Systems CallManager and Unity products that
were also considered. "With Cisco, I was tied down to their product,
period," Breen explains. "Openness was one of the biggest benefits of the
Zultys system".
The bottom line: Elite reduced its monthly phone costs by 80 percent, has
significantly streamlined operations and increased both agent and customer
satisfaction. And with the ability to communicate via IM, agents no
longer have to show up at an office, they can instead be tied into
Elite's voice extranet from virtually anywhere, enabling them to spend
even more time serving their clients.