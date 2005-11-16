Hospitality Operators Can Save Thousands of Dollars Annually

Franklin, Arkansas -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 -- The Hospitality Buying Group has chosen eHospitality Institute to offer its members the latest in education and training. By increasing their purchasing power, HBG members can save thousands annually and generate a healthy, bottom-line by spending less on goods and services. All with the first national buying group to offer a FREE lifetime membership.



The Hospitality Buying Group (HBG) is the premier buying group for restaurants, hotels and other hospitality retailers coast to coast. With a no charge, one-time, simple sign up, business owners can take advantage of deep discounts offered by vendors who participate in this emergent program. No record keeping, no hassles just pre-negotiated rates for Hospitality Buying Group members from local, regional, and national suppliers.



eHospitality Institute, chosen by HBG will provide members with preeminent educational materials. Members now have full access to the most comprehensive curriculum in the hospitality industry, including a wealth of books, DVDs, software, videos and online multimedia training materials. Preeminent educators such as the Culinary Institute of America and the Educational Institute of the American Hotel and Lodging Association have produced a majority of eHI’s academics.



In the release of this new alliance, Paul Buisson, President of the Hospitality Buying Group stated,

“Thanks to our alliance with eHospitality Institute we can finally offer our hospitality member’s access to a vast array of education and training materials. Few of our members have the time or expertise to properly train and educate their staff. eHospitality Institute will assist our members to maximize the performance of their work force”.



About



eHospitality Institute offers one of the largest curriculums developed by world preeminent educators, an inflexible privacy policy and one of the internets strongest levels of security. Procuring courses or using the web to study has never been safer. In addition, students will find the “ePledge of Certification” on a large portion of our curriculum. This is a scholastic first where the students are assured to pass, or the re-enrollment and examination is free.



To see how eHospitality Institute can enhance your career or your staff’s competencies visit www.ehiedu.org today.



Contact:

Kip Jaros, Ph.D., CEO, CHM, CPFM

Executive Director

eHospitality Institute®

800-768-0224 ext 704



The future in education for,

Students to Learn, Managers to Lead, Educators to Teach



