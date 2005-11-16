Universal's Shield Defense Establishes U.S. Law Enforcement Distributor and Dealer Sales Network for its Non-lethal Cobra StunLight(TM)

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2005 Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (OTC Bulletin Board: UGHO - News) an emerging global leader in non-lethal protection products, integrated transportation security systems and strategic security services to protect against terrorist, criminal and security threats to governments and businesses worldwide, announced today that its Shield Defense subsidiary has entered into an agreement with Great Lakes Communications Sales, Inc. to establish a national law enforcement distribution and dealer sales network for Shield Defense's Cobra StunLight(TM) and other non-lethal products.



"We have demonstrated the Cobra StunLight(TM) to a number of law enforcement agencies as well as their distributors and dealers and the response has been extremely positive," stated Ron Gecsi, President of Great Lakes Communications Sales, Inc. "We are excited about making Shield Defense's products available through our premier law enforcement national sales network which can penetrate more than 50 distributors and approximately 1,500 dealers", added Mr. Gesci, whose company represents such name brands including Kenwood, Raytheon JPS and Radiall/Larson.



"We are pleased to have established a relationship with one of the leaders in law enforcement sales," stated Shaunt Hartounian, Regional Sales Director, Shield Defense. "We anticipate significant order-flow during the coming weeks and months through our national sales network", he continued.



"The agreement with Great Lakes represents a great opportunity for sales of our Cobra StunLight(TM), which incorporates three ultra bright, tactical lights in the flashlight head and represents a huge leap in technology that provides superior illumination and escalating non-lethal use-of-force alternatives," stated Michael Skellern, Universal Guardian's Chief Executive Officer. "There are very few non-lethal product manufacturers who can supply the growing demand for offensive and defensive use-of-force alternatives. Great Lakes will help us meet that demand", Mr. Skellern, continued.



About Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.

Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc. (UGHO) and its subsidiaries provide a comprehensive range of security products, systems, and services designed to mitigate terrorist and security threats worldwide. Universal Guardian Global Security Group comprises everything from strategic and tactical security services, business risk solutions, integrated and interoperable security systems, to non-lethal defense products. Universal Guardian companies features a wide variety of security applications for transportation and global supply chain security, maritime security and critical infrastructure protection for government and multi-national businesses on every continent. www.UniversalGuardian.com



About Shield Defense International

Shield Defense International (SDI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc., designs and produces non-lethal weapons and systems that provide law enforcement, military, professional security and consumers with multiple use-of-force options to address appropriate threat conditions in today's growing global security and terrorist environments. www.ShieldDefense.com



About Great Lakes Communications Sales, Inc.

Great Lakes Communications Sales, Inc. (GLCS) is a 22-year old Midwest based firm specializing in the sale of products and systems to state and local public governments as well as members of the law enforcement industry. GLCS has received numerous awards from manufacturers lauding their marketing success in developing and managing distributor and dealer sales network.



Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These statements by their nature are estimates of future results only and involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in Universal Guardian Holdings, Inc.'s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. These risks factors include potential customer interest in the sale and production of Cobra StunLight(TM) and Riot Defender(TM) and their accessories.

