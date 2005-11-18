Now you don't have to go out to get warm beer, lousy conversation and bad food!

Coram, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2005 -- The gap between real world and cyberspace closed a little recently when a virtual meeting place called The Happy Hour Pub ( http://www.happyhourpub.com) was launched. Seeking to mimic a real world neighborhood bar, The Happy Hour Pub brings all the attributes of a pub to the Internet.



The brain child of Mikel Beck, officially known as the "bartender", this virtual world has everything you would expect in a real bar. There is a bar with thousands of drink recipes, an all night kitchen with discussions about food and there is even a men's room.



In the General forum you can talk about anything you like, but it must be kept clean or the bouncers will throw you out. The Sports Bar is a place for all things sporty and of course there is the mandatory jukebox. As with many real world bars, there is also the local comedy spot where regulars get to try their hand at comedy.



“It has a pub type atmosphere” explained Mikel, “where anybody can talk about anything they want, much like you would have in a neighborhood bar.” To find warm beer and lousy conversation you used to have to go out to the local bar but now with the recent launch of The Happy Hour Pub you can find all these on-line. Designed as a meeting place for young and old alike, The Happy Hour Pub is a place to relax, kick back and enjoy the company of others.



About The Happy Hour Pub

The Happy Hour Pub is a new an innovative forum site designed to duplicate the real world. Providing an international meeting place for people of all backgrounds.